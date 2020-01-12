GUNTER: It dishonours lives lost to blame this crash on Trump

Let’s say for a minute well-known mob boss accountable for dozens of murders – a whole bunch – will get careless and is killed by law enforcement officials who’ve been trailing him for years.

The mobster’s followers are understandably livid. In retaliation, they launch a handful of assaults towards police. However of their haste, additionally they by accident blow up a bus filled with harmless civilians.

Will we blame the police who killed the crime boss for the deaths of the civilians on the bus? Or possibly we should always blame the mayor who okayed the officers’ motion?

In fact not. The mobster is lifeless due to all of the murders he ordered and all the long run murders he was plotting.

The deaths on the bus are the fault of his followers and their incompetence.

Blaming the police or the mayor could be as outrageous as blaming President Donald Trump, who ordered the assassination of Iranian terror chief Qassem Soleimani on January 2, for what Iran now admits was the unintended taking pictures down of Ukraine Worldwide Flight 752 by Iranian forces on January eight.

Oh, wait, blaming Trump is strictly what many on the left right here and in the US are doing. They’re attempting to pin the deaths of the 176 passengers and crew on PS 752 on the U.S. president and his choice to order a drone strike on Solemani nearly a full week earlier than the downing of the jet.

Common readers will know I’m no fan of Trump. However even I can’t maintain him accountable.

You actually should have your logic and purpose fully blinded by your irrational hatred of the person to consider, even remotely, that Trump is at fault for the deaths on the Ukraine Airways Boeing 737.

Those that try guilty Trump (together with the CBC) ought to ask themselves whether or not they would have blamed Barack Obama for the downing of PS 752 had Obama been the president who ordered Soleimani’s demise? Obama, in spite of everything, had had Soleimani’s Quds Power formally designated a overseas terrorist group. And as commander-in-chief of U.S. forces, Obama ordered 540 drone strikes towards terrorists throughout his two phrases in workplace – a median of about one each 5 days.

Sure, Trump’s choice to have Soleimani killed – allegedly whereas plotting with Iraqi militia and others to hold out assaults on 4 U.S. embassies within the Center East – set in movement the chain of occasions that in the end triggered somebody with an itching set off finger in Iranian air defence to obliterate a civil airliner.

However blaming Trump for what seems to be a horrific mistake by Iranian commanders could be the logical equal of attempting to pin 9/11 on Invoice Clinton as a result of he as soon as had cruise missiles fired on an aspirin manufacturing unit in Khartoum, Sudan in retaliation for an al Qaeda assault on U.S. embassies in East Africa.

It dishonours the lives misplaced on Flight 752 to attempt to blame the tragedy on Trump.

Curiously, one other politician I’m not a fan of – our personal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – has, thus far, dealt with this incident very properly.

Provided that 57 of the 176 lifeless had been our residents and a complete of 138 had been coming right here to dwell, work or research, this can be a Canadian tragedy.

Canada wants solutions. We deserve solutions, similar to “How could this have happened?”

Trudeau is being agency with out being outraged, which might be our greatest hope of getting the Iranians (with whom we now have no formal diplomatic relations) to let Canadian transportation specialists have a strong function within the investigation.

Trudeau’s pure intuition was in all probability to appease the Iranian regime. As a substitute he has up to now taken the fitting tone.