GUNTER: The downing of the plane was Iran’s fault, despite what woke CEOs say

Right here’s slightly tip for “progressive” CEOs: You probably have a political rant you wish to get off your chest, don’t use the company Twitter account to broadcast it to the world. Ask one in every of your youngsters to set you up a private account the place you may put up “woke” messages to your coronary heart’s content material.

(And ask them to elucidate what “woke” means.)

On Sunday, Maple Leaf Meals’ chief govt Michael McCain used the corporate social media account to go off on U.S. President Donald Trump for (in McCain’s opinion), bringing down Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752.

The crash killed all 176 passengers and crew, together with 57 Canadians and others who had been headed to Canada to work or research.

McCain didn’t identify U.S. President Donald Trump. He merely referenced that “narcissist in Washington.”

McCain added the airliner “was collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behaviour.” After all, by “ill-conceived behaviour,” McCain meant Trump’s determination final week to have Iranian basic and spymaster Qassem Soleimani assassinated in a drone strike close to Baghdad.

…U.S. authorities leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes. The world is aware of Iran is a harmful state, however the world discovered a path to include it; not good however by most accounts it was the best course… — Maple Leaf Meals (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

…The collateral injury of this irresponsible, harmful, ill-conceived habits? 63 Canadians needlessly misplaced their lives within the crossfire, together with the household of one in every of my MLF colleagues (his spouse 11 12 months previous son)! We’re mourning and I’m furious. Michael McCain. — Maple Leaf Meals (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

The unusual factor is that in his handful of tweets, McCain by no means as soon as blamed Iran.

Reasonably, McCain claimed to be “livid” as a result of a colleague’s spouse and youngster had been killed by a Russian missile fired off on the orders of some Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander who mistook the outgoing civilian jetliner for an incoming American or Israeli cruise missile. (No cruise missiles had been fired.)

The downing of the jet didn’t even occur the evening the People obliterated Soleimani’s convoy in Iraq, the place he was assembly with the leaders of one of many Iranian-funded proxy militias that do Iran’s soiled work in international international locations.

The Ukrainian jet was blown up the evening Iran determined to retaliate and fireplace a number of volleys of ballistic missiles into the sand close to American navy bases in neighbouring Iraq.

It wasn’t even the People who initiated hostilities that evening. It was the Iranians.

Pure and easy, the capturing down of Ukraine Worldwide Flight 752 was the fault of the Iranians.

However if you happen to use the company Twitter account in your personal little tantrum in opposition to Trump, you should see a decline within the worth of your organization’s shares and – if customers need – a boycott of your merchandise that promote below the model names Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Prime, Shopsy’s, Lightlife, Greenfield Pure and a few dozen others.

Whereas I’m not an enormous fan of Trump and customarily assume he’s dangerously ill-informed on international coverage, he has been proper on Iran – and never simply since Soleimani’s demise.

Trump’s determination to disregard the nuclear deal labored out between Tehran, the Obama administration and some European allies in 2015 and to re-impose sanctions has created financial hardship in Iran, which has led to widespread anger on the Islamic extremist regime.

The admission by the Iranian authorities that it shot down PS752 (which had a number of Iranian residents onboard) has solely added to current tensions.

Unemployment is as excessive as 30%. The Iranian foreign money is in regular decline. Oil exports are off by virtually 90%. And GDP has slipped by at the least 10%.

There have been already mass protests throughout Iran earlier than Christmas when the mullahs who run the nation determined to lift gasoline costs by a a lot as three-fold to pay for social applications, they mentioned.

The suspicion amongst many Iranians is that a lot of the brand new revenues will line the pockets of the clerics and generals as an alternative.

It’s unlawful to protest in opposition to the federal government. The police have disconnected the web and troopers and police have fired on protesters.

However, yeah, in a rustic that tousled, I’m positive it’s Donald Trump’s fault an airliner acquired shot down.