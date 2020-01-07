Gurgaon Man Found Dead On Noida Road; SUV, Mobile, Laptop Missing

Police have registered a case of homicide and loot in opposition to unknown individuals (Representational)

Noida:

A Gurgaon-based personal agency worker was discovered useless on a service lane close to Hidon Vihar stadium on Tuesday together with his automotive and different belongings lacking, mentioned police.

Following the invention of the physique of Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Fifth Avenue Gaur Metropolis in Better Noida (West), police have registered a case of homicide and loot in opposition to unknown individuals and launched investigation.

Gaurav Chandel’s physique was discovered on a service street close to Hidon Vihar stadium round four.15 am with accidents on his head, mentioned police, including his automotive, an SUV, was lacking from the spot.

“Chandel worked for a private firm in Gurgaon and was returning home late last night when the incident took place,” a police spokesperson mentioned.

“His car, a Kia Seltos, was missing. Objects like his mobile phone, laptop and wallet were also missing,” one other police official advised PTI.

An FIR has been registered in opposition to unidentified individuals at Part III police station below Indian Penal Code sections 302 (homicide) and 201 (inflicting disappearance of proof of offence, or giving false info to display offender), the official mentioned.

Probe is underway, the police mentioned.