Gurgaon Man Killed By Friends He Took For Ride In Luxury Car: Police

Gurgaon:

A person in Gurgaon was killed allegedly by three of his mates after a experience in a luxurious automotive borrowed by him, the police stated. The three males have been arrested.

The person’s spouse advised the police the three males had come to go to them at house. Later, he went out with them for a experience in an Audi that he had borrowed from a good friend.

When he didn’t return until late night, the person’s good friend referred to as him up and requested him to convey again his automotive. On the cellphone, he advised him that his mates threatened to kill him if he didn’t take them to a liquor retailer.

Listening to the person’s terrified voice, his good friend referred to as up his youthful brother. The person’s cellphone went unanswered when his brother callled, following he reported the matter to police.

The police discovered the person’s physique near the deserted luxurious automotive the following day.

Throughout the investigation, the police additionally discovered a Fb submit of the three accused using within the automotive with the person and arrested them.

The police additionally discovered the person’s cell phone, which his mates had thrown into the drain.