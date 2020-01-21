Gurgaon’s Longest Flyover To Be Built In One Year, Say Officials

The flyover contains six-lane essential carriageway and three-lane service highway. (Representational)

Gurgaon:

Following the nod from the Union Transport and Highways Ministry, the Nationwide Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has mentioned it’ll full development of Gurugram’s longest flyover on the busy Gurugram-Alwar Nationwide Freeway 48 in a single 12 months.

NHAI Mission Director Ashok Kumar Sharma mentioned that the development of the five-km-long flyover is in full swing for the final two months and NHAI is utilizing most manpower to finish it inside the deadline.

The detailed undertaking report of this flyover was accomplished throughout the first time period of the Manohar Lal Khattar authorities however it was delayed. The Khattar authorities had earlier wished the undertaking to be accomplished 11 months earlier than 2019 Haryana Meeting election.

“The stretch between Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur is highly clogged due to huge volume of traffic and therefore urgent requirement to construct a flyover between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur,” Sharma mentioned.

The official mentioned that the elevated flyover won’t solely unclog the highway but in addition lower down journey time by lower than half. At the moment, the eight km stretch takes 30 to 50 minutes on account of enormous site visitors congestion.

The flyover contains six-lane essential carriageway and three-lane service highway.

The tender for the elevated flyover has been allotted to Oriental Infrastructure Pvt Ltd which is able to assemble it underneath the supervision of NHAI.

A senior NHAI official mentioned that one other underpass has been proposed on the elevated highway. “There will be two underpasses – one at Subhash Chowk and another at the T-junction near Vatika Chowk where the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) merges with Sohna Road. Besides, there will be three foot overbridges also designed for pedestrians,” the official mentioned. The development of all three tasks will progress concurrently.

The undertaking can even present alternate connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway from Nationwide Freeway-48 close to Rajiv Chowk.

