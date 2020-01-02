Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Devotees Offer Prayers At Golden Temple

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Devotees collect at Golden Temple in Amritsar to have a good time Gurpurab.

Amritsar:

On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti in the present day, hundreds of devotees supplied prayers in Punjab’s Golden Temple Immediately. In addition they took dip within the holy pond referred to as sarovar and sought blessings from Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of Sikhism who was born on at the present time. Guru Gobind Singh start anniversary is well known with a lot pleasure and fervour internationally the place devotees go to varied gurdwaras to participate in spiritual actions to mark the day. Gurpurab can be devoted to serving poor and underprivileged as directed within the teachings of the holy Guru. A non secular grasp, warrior, poet and thinker, Guru Gobind Singh was born in 1666 in Patna.

On the holy day, leaders greeted the nation on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020.

“Homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire us,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

“We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv (birth anniversary),” PM Modi tweeted in English and Punjabi.

PM Modi additionally posted a video highlighting Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings and values.

“Guru Gobind Singh’s values are at the roots of the creation of new India. I believe that all of us will strengthen our resolve of creating new India by following Guru Gobind Singh’s path”, the Prime Minister mentioned.

“Greetings to fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today. Throughout his life, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji stood up against injustice. His teachings transcend time and will remain relevant for all times,” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

“May his teachings inspire us to be better human beings and guide the humanity to serve the needy, poor and downtrodden,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh additionally recalled Guru Gobind Singh’s immense contribution for the betterment of mankind and mentioned that his teachings will all the time encourage individuals.

“Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji dedicated his entire life to serving the people and fighting against injustice. He led by example and showed exemplary courage and sacrifice all his life. His teachings will continue to inspire the coming generations. I bow to him on his Jayanti,” Mr Singh tweeted.