Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Know About 10th Sikh Guru, His Inspiring Words

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab 2020: He was assassinated in 1708 on the age of 41.

New Delhi:

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab 2020: At the moment is 353rd beginning anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Born in Bihar’s capital Patna, he was a warrior, a non secular grasp, a poet and a thinker. He grew to become the Sikh guru on the age of 9, after the demise of his father Guru Tegh Bahadur. His teachings and steerage have impressed and impacted many individuals throughout the globe. He was assassinated in 1708 on the age of 41. On the beginning anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Sikh households distribute meals to these in want.

Inspiring phrases of Guru Gobind Singh:

“God is one, but he has innumerable forms” – Guru Gobind Singh

“He is the creator of all and He himself takes the human form.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“Egotism is such a terrible disease, iin the love of duality, they do their deeds.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“He who regards all men as equals is religious.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.” – Guru Gobind Singh

“Do as much possible to serve and aid foreigners, those in need, or in trouble.” – Guru Gobind Singh