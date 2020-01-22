Gurugram’s longest flyover to be built in a year, officials confirm

Watch: Congress MLA Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane threw a bucket of mud on a freeway engineer













Following the nod from the Union Transport and Highways Ministry, the Nationwide Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has stated it can full building of Gurugram’s longest flyover on the busy Gurugram-Alwar Nationwide Freeway 48 in a single yr.

The flyover contains six-lane important carriageway and three-lane service highway.Wiki

NHAI Undertaking Director Ashok Kumar Sharma stated that the development of the five-km-long flyover is in full swing for the final two months and NHAI is utilizing most manpower to finish it inside the deadline.

The detailed undertaking report of this flyover was accomplished throughout the first time period of the Manohar Lal Khattar authorities nevertheless it was delayed. The Khattar authorities had earlier wished the undertaking to be accomplished 11 months earlier than 2019 Haryana Meeting election.

“The stretch between Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur is highly clogged due to huge volume of traffic and therefore urgent requirement to construct a flyover between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur,” Sharma stated.

The official stated that the elevated flyover won’t solely unclog the highway but additionally lower down journey time by lower than half. At the moment, the eight km stretch takes 30 to 50 minutes because of big site visitors congestion.

The tender for the elevated flyover has been allotted to Oriental Infrastructure Pvt Ltd which can assemble it beneath the supervision of NHAI.

A senior NHAI official stated that one other underpass has been proposed on the elevated highway. “There will be two underpasses – one at Subhash Chowk and another at the T-junction near Vatika Chowk where the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) merges with Sohna Road. Besides, there will be three foot overbridges also designed for pedestrians,” the official stated. The development of all three tasks will progress concurrently.

The undertaking can even present alternate connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway from Nationwide Freeway-48 close to Rajiv Chowk.