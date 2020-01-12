‘GUT PUNCHED’: Death of Rush drummer Neil Peart resonates worldwide

Canada, and the remainder of the world it appears, actually cherished Neil Peart.

Tributes to the Rush drummer-lyricist continued to pour in over the weekend following the Friday afternoon information of his loss of life at 67 after a three-and-a-half 12 months battle with mind most cancers.

Peart’s passing, in his adopted dwelling of Santa Monica final Tuesday, shocked followers and fellow musicians alike.

“Neil Peart had the hands of God,” Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins mentioned on Instagram.

Hawkins and Foos frontman Dave Grohl, the latter beforehand the drummer for Nirvana, helped induct Rush into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame in 2013.

“I still vividly remember my first listen of (their 1976 album) ‘2112’ when I was young,” mentioned Grohl, additionally on Instagram.

“It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision, and composition was incomparable.”

The Pink Scorching Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith wrote merely: “Farewell to a king.”

Peart, a veracious reader, was well-known not just for his muscular drumming abilities on his huge package however his considerate use of the English language when it got here to Rush’s lyrics.

Many followers wrote, “Exit the warrior” on social media in reference to Peart’s loss of life, which is one among his well-known strains from Rush’s 1976 hit Tom Sawyer.



Neil Peart of Rush acting at RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa. July eight,2013. (Solar information)

“Definition of gut punched,” wrote American comedian-actor Brian Posehn (The Sarah Silverman Program) on Twitter.

“I feel like I just lost my cool uncle. My cool uncle that was also the best rock drummer to ever live.”

Metallica merely posted footage of guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo enjoying Tom Sawyer throughout a live performance with the phrases: “Rest in Peace, Neil.”

Josh Freese, who has performed drums for everybody from Weapons N’ Roses to 9 Inch Nails, posted an incredible air drumming video to a Peart drum solo on Instagram, partially writing: “Probably the most air drummed drummer of all time.”

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for inspiring me … especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer.”

Public Enemy’s Chuck D remembered on his Twitter account the top of the Rock and Roll of Fame induction night time:

“It was just myself & Neil Peart alone talking and laughing low in relief. The long night was over — a small table backstage sharing a unique moment without much word. Rest in Beats my man.”

In a 1994 story for his hometown paper, the St. Catharines Normal, Peart wrote that “in early adolescence, my hormones connected themselves to music … Rhythm particularly appeared to have an effect on me, in a bodily means, and shortly I used to be tapping on a regular basis — on tables, knees, and with a pair of chopsticks on child sister Nancy’s playpen. “



Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart and Geddy Lee of Rush acting at RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa. July eight,2013. (Errol McGihon/Solar information)

His mother and father response was to present him drum classes for his 13th birthday and he by no means regarded again, impressed by such well-known drummers as Gene Krupa and The Who’s Keith Moon earlier than he auditioned for Rush in 1974.

Canadians like actor Dave Foley, comedian Rick Mercer, and musicians Bryan Adams, Billy Expertise, and The Tragically Hip’s rhythm guitarist Paul Langlois additionally weighed in with a lot Peart love.

“We all looked up to him,” mentioned Langlois on Twitter. “I think Rush was our biggest influence for many reasons.”

Neil Peart, might he relaxation in peace. All of us regarded as much as him. I feel Rush was our greatest affect for a lot of causes. We knew Selena, his lovely younger daughter (who was a Hip fan). We have been so crushed for him when she died. He was intimidatingly sensible, however all the time so humble good — paul langlois (@paullanglois101) January 11, 2020

Tweeted Foley: “Over 20 years ago, one of my best friends John Kastner brought Neil Peart to my house in Laurel Canyon. We stayed up all night drinking whiskey and talking on more subjects than I knew existed. He was the friendliest curmudgeon in the world … We’ll never see his like again.”

Others well-known musicians paying their condolences to Peart on social media included Stone Temple Pilots’ bassist Robert DeLeo, KISS members Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer, The Seashore Boys’ Brian Wilson, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Habit drummer Stephen Perkins and Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton.

[email protected]