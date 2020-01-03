GV Prakash returns as music director for Vetrimaaran-Surya movie, 75th movie as a composer in his remarkable career

GV Prakash – Vetrimaaran combo have all the time labored nicely and he has proven that of their newest film Asuran. Now the music director who’s a busy actor returns as soon as once more to compose his 75th film for Vetrimaaran. Actor Suriya who had final acted in Kaappaan, will likely be seen subsequent in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, which is about to launch this Summer season. Then again, the actor had just lately signed his 40th film which will likely be directed by Vetrimaaran, who’s contemporary from the success of Asuran.

This film, Suriya 40 is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu in his V Creations banner, and was formally introduced just lately. Now it has been made official that this film can have music by the proficient composer GV Prakash, for whom that is the 75th film.