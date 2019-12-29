GVM’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota To Stream On Amazon Prime From January 3rd | Dhanush, Megha Akash

In the event you didn’t watch Dhanush Starrer “Enai Noki Paayum Thota” on theatres, then right here’s excellent news for you. The movie will arrive in your properties quickly. It has been formally declared that the film will likely be streaming on ‘Amazon Prime’ on third January 2020.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is an motion thriller movie that Starrs Dhanush, Megha Akash, Sashi Kumar in lead roles. The movie was launched on 27th November 2019 and acquired critically combined critiques. The movie was written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

#ENPT from Jan third @PrimeVideoIN !! pic.twitter.com/F8NKWh3j3U — PremKumar PRO (@PremKumarOffl) December 29, 2019

This movie’s music was composed by Darbuka Siva and lyrics had been written by Thamarai. Initially, A. R. Rahman was approached to compose for the movie however later, as a result of a busy schedule, the collaboration didn’t work. The movie’s music acquired an enormous response.

Dhanush’s earlier “Asuran” which was launched on 4th October 2019 was additionally streamed on Amazon Prime. Although the movie’s Telugu model named “Thoota” is scheduled to launch on 1st January 2019, the movie will likely be out on third January, 2 days after the discharge of the Telugu model.

Dhanush is at present working for the movie “Pattas” which is scheduled to launch on 16th January 2020. The movie’s director Gautham Menon is working for the film “Dhruva Natcharitham” and “Joshua” which is able to launch in 2020.