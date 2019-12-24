Gwyneth Paltrow and ex Chris Martin hit the slopes before he joins Dakota Johnson and daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow is proving as soon as once more that she and ex-husband have mastered the artwork of co-parenting.

The exes have taken their youngsters to Aspen for the vacations, together with Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk and Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Gwyneth bundled up in black Monday as she hit the slopes with Chris and their son Moses.

The 47-year-old stored heat in a black hooded jacket, which was trimmed in brown fur.

She hid her blonde hair beneath an identical black helmet as she sported a pair of white wayfarer sun shades.

Chris, 42, donned a puffy black North Face jacket with an identical black beanie and gold-framed aviators.

He was noticed driving the ski carry with Moses, 13, and a ski teacher at Aspen Snowmass.

Moses rocked a neon inexperienced helmet with a pair of blue reflective goggles and a khaki snowsuit beneath a black jacket.

He and the trainer had been strapped into snowboards whereas dad simply appeared to be alongside for the journey.

In the meantime, Gwyneth opted for snowboarding, as she was accompanied by her personal teacher.

She wore a pair of white goggles with reflective blue lenses after switching out her helmet for an additional black one lined in fur.

The Iron Man star appeared to be in her component as she glided down Buttermilk ski hill, which has hosted the Winter X Video games up to now.

Not current for the household outing had been Brad Falchuk, 48, Dakota Johnson, 30, and Chris and Gwyneth’s daughter Apple, 15.

Chris ducked out of the ski outing early to satisfy up with Dakota and Apple for a stroll by way of downtown Aspen.

The Coldplay frontman bundled up in a shawl for the stroll, hiding his face beneath.

He met up with Dakota and Apple, who stopped for some heat drinks alongside the way in which.

Dakota donned a black high coat, which was layered with a black and white houndstooth jacket and a black high.

The look was complemented with a pair of denims ripped on the knee and a few black and brown snow boots over knit socks.

She completed the ensemble with a fuzzy off-white beanie and a pair of spherical brown sun shades.

Apple stored heat in a puffy black and white houndstooth jacket, which was zipped to the highest.

She wore a cuffed black beanie over her lengthy blonde hair, cascading down her shoulders.

The 15-year-old accomplished the look with a pair of light denims, ripped on the knees, and a few black leather-based Doc Martens over her naked ankles.

Gwyneth and Chris ‘consciously uncoupled’ in 2016, divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

The exes proceed to amicably co-parent their kids, whereas sustaining associates with one another and their new companions.

