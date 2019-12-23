Gwyneth Paltrow hits the slopes with amicable ex Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson

They made headlines in 2014 once they introduced they’d be ‘consciously uncoupling’.

And since then, Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, and Chris Martin, 42, have proved to be two of probably the most amicable exes ever, incessantly noticed holidaying and spending time along with their new lovers.

That was the case as soon as once more on Sunday, with the Goop founder tagging together with Chris and girlfriend Dakota Johnson, 30, whereas in Aspen, Colorado, throughout a day on the snow.

Pleasant exes! Gwyneth Paltrow was seen hitting the slopes in Aspen along with her ex-husband, Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, on Sunday

Gwyneth was all rugged up in a black ski jacket and matching snow pants for the outing.

She teamed the look with snow boots, eye masks and helmet for full safety whereas on the slopes.

The Academy Award and Golden Globe winner was seen on the Snowmass ski resort and walked behind her ex husband and his long-term on-and-off actress girlfriend.

Braving the freezing climate: He added a beanie to his look and walked arm-in-arm with Dakota Johnson

Identical to mother! Gwyneth’s look-a-like teenage daughter, Apple, 15, was additionally current along with her mother and pop

Gwyn’s mini-me: Apple wore ski boots and a masks like her mother and stored heat with a white coat

Chris dressed equally to Gwyneth in a black insulated puffer jacket and a black pair of ski pants.

He added a beanie to his look and walked arm-in-arm with Dakota Johnson.

The Fifty Shades of Gray magnificence showcased her trendy vogue in an outsized sweater beneath a black woolen overcoat.

Household affair: The pleasant exes and Dakota have been additionally joined by their youngsters, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13

She teamed her ensemble with blue denim denims. And regardless of the minus diploma temperatures, she opted for a pair that was distressed with a break up within the knee.

Dakota additionally accessorised with a cream coloured beanie and shades and gave the impression to be in excessive spirits as she laughed and talked to the Coldplay singer.

The trio have been additionally joined by the previous couple’s youngsters, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.

Not seen on Sunday was Gwyneth’s husband, Brad Falchuk.

Again collectively: Chris and Dakota rekindled their love earlier within the yr following a brief break up

It comes after Gwyneth revealed earlier within the yr that she walks to Chris ‘each single day.’

She informed ES Journal on the time that whereas their 2016 divorce was ‘tough’, they weren’t in a fantastic place.

‘I feel we have managed to actually keep a household,’ she informed the publication.

‘Chris is a really shut buddy. I see him day-after-day, I discuss to him day-after-day. And it [the divorce] was very tough, however I feel you see within the youngsters that they obtained via it, so I’m happy with us, I actually am.’

Shut associates: It comes after Gwyneth revealed earlier within the yr that she walks to Chris ‘each single day’

She continued to have a good time the truth that that they had managed to place their youngsters first via the robust time.

‘We stored to our dedication that we’d put the kids first.’

Her confession comes after the Goop founder rang in 2019 within the Maldives along with her youngsters, Chris, Dakota, in addition to her new husband Brad Falchuk and a bunch of household associates.

Not their first journey collectively: Chris, Gwyneth, Brad and Dakota all rang in 2019 within the Maldives with their youngsters and associates

Making it work: The Coldplay singer has been relationship the actress since October 2017 and look like going stronger than ever

‘It was a really trendy honeymoon,’ actress turned life-style guru Gwyneth laughed as she was interviewed on Dwell With Kelly and Ryan in January.

The trendy household all jetted out earlier than Christmas and spent the festive break altogether.

Gwyneth and Chris tied the knot in 2003, however later introduced their separation, telling followers they have been ‘consciously uncoupling’ in 2014.

Transferring on: Earlier than Dakota, Chris dated Jennifer Lawrence following his break up from Gwyneth