Gwyneth Paltrow Launches Pricey New Candle That Smells Like Her Vagina — And People Are LOVING IT!

Transfer over jasmine, bergamot, and sandalwood: there’s a brand new and unconventional scent taking on!

In case you missed it, Gwyneth Paltrow just lately added a stunning merchandise to the wide selection of well being and wellness merchandise on the market on her widespread web site, Goop.

The 47-year-old actress’ firm is presently promoting an expensive ornamental candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina” — and sure, we’re 100 % critical about this! LOLz

Associated: Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes Her Intercourse Life With Brad Falchuck Is ‘Over’

For the staggering worth of $75, prospects should purchase the cheeky votive for his or her very personal. As a result of that’s what we’re all lacking in our private assortment of scent items, proper?

Based on its listed description, the entire vagina candle thought “started as a joke” between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow whereas they have been collaborating on a perfume collectively. The 2 have been onerous at work testing scents when the actress stumbled upon a mixture of notes that felt extra private than most:

“Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”

OMG. Are you able to simply think about how awkward the perfumer should have felt in that state of affairs? LOLz. We imply, how do you observe that up?

The pair finally determined their creation would do higher as candle than as a fragrance and put the now wildly widespread merchandise up on the market.

So, what does it scent like, anyway?

Ch-ch-check out was written about it on Gwynny’s web site (beneath):

“With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Okay. So, now everyone knows what the Oscar-winner’s particular flower supposedly smells like! On the danger of not sounding too ahead, citrusy bergamot does sound fairly pleasant to us. Ha!

Overlook how we really feel about it, although! As we talked about earlier, this child is already flying off on-line cabinets:

” width=”580″> This makes for a terrific dialog starter at residence, to say the least! / (c) Goop.com

Based on Goop, the model did a “test run” for the candle in its early phases and “it sold out within hours.”

Inneresting!

Whereas way of life gurus like Martha Stewart is probably not a fan of Paltrow’s rising wellness empire, there’s clearly plenty of of us on the market who on-board with what she’s placing out!