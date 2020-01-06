Gwyneth Paltrow is able to make a privileged wellness experiment out of her Goop workers!

The Oscar winner and her crew of way of life specialists embark on a journey of boundary-pushing therapies within the six-episode Netflix collection, the goop lab.

Video: Gwyneth Steals A Vibrator In Goop Vacation Advert!

Within the trailer, we see Gwynny and co. bravely present process in all types of unconventional wellness matters, together with psychedelics, orgasms (obvi), chilly remedy, and even exorcisms!

Ch-ch-check out the Goop-tastic trailer (above) and catch the mini-series on Netflix January 24.