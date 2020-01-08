Gymgoer takes an embarrassing tumble off treadmill as he tries to impress girlfriend

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Printed: 06:48 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 06:58 EST, eight January 2020

That is the hilarious second a hapless gym-goer tries to impress his girlfriend by operating on a treadmill beside her however finally ends up taking an embarrassing tumble.

Rob Smith, 31, mentioned he would not often use the treadmill when he works out however had determined to make use of the machine subsequent to his girlfriend, Alice Baddaly, in solidarity.

However the exercise didn’t go in addition to Mr Smith had hoped, when he ended up dropping his telephone while operating – after which forgetting to cease the machine earlier than stooping to choose it up.

Rob Smith, 31, mentioned he would not often use the treadmill when he works out however had determined to make use of the machine subsequent to his girlfriend, Alice Baddaly, in solidarity

Footage reveals him dropping his telephone earlier than he stoops to choose it up after forgetting to cease the treadmill

In footage from GL Health in Hailsham, East Sussex, Mr Smith’s telephone will be seen flying off the again of the treadmill, earlier than Mr Smith himself finally ends up sliding off the treadmill and touchdown on his backside.

Mr Smith will be seen attempting to save lots of himself by making an attempt to push himself again to his toes utilizing the tip of the treadmill.

Mr Smith and Ms Baddaly had solely been collectively for 4 months when the incident occurred

However the machine, which appears to be going at fairly a quick pace, sends him flying, and he lands on his again simply behind the treadmill.

In the meantime, 32-year-old Ms Baddaly continues jogging on the treadmill subsequent to Mr Smith – seemingly with out even a backward look.

Mr Smith, from Polegate, three miles south of Hailsham, mentioned: ‘It was nicely annoying. I did not even know I used to be being filmed.

‘My pal owns the health club – so he was in all probability sat someplace watching it occur and having a proper chuckle at me.

‘All of my girlfriend’s mates have seen it, too. I would solely been together with her for in all probability three or 4 months at that time, I suppose I used to be happening the treadmill to impress her,’ he joked.

Recalling the unlucky incident, which occurred about 4 months in the past, Mr Smith mentioned: ‘My telephone began going off whereas I used to be on the treadmill, and I dropped it as I went to cease it.

Mr Smith will be seen attempting to save lots of himself by making an attempt to push himself again to his toes utilizing the tip of the treadmill

However he loses his steadiness and is flung to the bottom as he splays his legs within the air

‘I simply completely forgot to press the Cease button on the treadmill earlier than I went to choose it up.

‘I do not usually ever go on the treadmill – I actually dislike operating, I simply cannot get into it,’ Mr Smith added.

‘However my girlfriend is de facto into operating, so I assume you could possibly say I did it to impress her.’

Mr Smith, from Polegate, three miles south of Hailsham, mentioned: ‘It was nicely annoying. I did not even know I used to be being filmed’

Requested whether or not Ms Baddaly observed his fall, Rob mentioned: ‘She did discover and seemed again to see if I used to be okay, however she simply carried on.’

Mr Smith’s fall occurred in the course of the day, at a time when the health club was comparatively empty – and fortunately, he did not damage himself.

However he mentioned he has not been ready to return on a treadmill since – and he and Alice have even now modified health club, to David Lloyd in Eastbourne.

He mentioned: ‘We nonetheless each go collectively, often two or thrice every week.

‘However I have never on a treadmill since. I stick with circuits, and coaching with weights,’ he joked.