Gymnast Max Whitlock shows off adorable workout using his daughter Willow, 11 months, as weight

Gymnast Max Whitlock confirmed off an lovable exercise together with his younger daughter on Good Morning Britain in the present day.

The Olympic Gold medallist, from Hemel Hempstead, 27, gained over a legion of followers by displaying how he incorporates Willow, 11 months, into his coaching regime.

Max, who was joined by his spouse Leah, confirmed off one of many strikes known as the cushion crusher from his new guide The Whitlock Exercise.

Displaying presenters Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid one of many strikes, he picked up Willow, who was dressed adorably in a purple outfit and matching bow.

Max, who’s probably the most profitable British gymnast in historical past, then explains that the train might be executed with a pillow or a cushion – however as a substitute he makes use of his toddler daughter.

‘You may normally use a pillow, however I will use Willow’ he stated

Sitting on the ground together with his arms stretched out at full size, Max then did sit ups whereas holding his daughter within the air.

Taking to Twitter, Good Morning Britain viewers could not assist however fawn over the gymnast’s daughter.

Max is pictured right here together with his child daughter, who he welcomed to the world in February final 12 months

‘That child is the cutest ever’ one viewer stated, whereas one other described them as a ‘stunning household’.

A 3rd wrote: ‘Willow on GMB is soooo cute!’

Earlier within the present, Max spoke to Susanna and Ben about his younger household and coaching for the upcoming Olympics.

‘I have been a gymnast for 20 years. I needed to place every part within the guide – as a result of gymnastics actually takes your physique to its limits.

Sitting on the ground together with his arms full size Max then does sit ups whereas holding his daughter within the air

Max defined that he already takes his daughter to child gymnastics

He added that regardless of beginning within the sport aged seven, he was a late-adopter.

‘Should you actually have a real eye on a profession – you do want to start out very younger’ Max defined.

‘It massively helps. Aged seven was late nevertheless it’s not too outdated, I do know individuals who have began at 9 and had nice careers.

Gesturing at his 11-month outdated daughter, Max continued: ‘We take her to child fitness center’

Final time Max was on the present, he confirmed off his gymnastic prowess as he carried out a backflip off a desk within the TV studios

Susanna then requested if his guide may also help her with a New Yr’s decision to chop down on snacking, and he suggested she ought to observe the 80:20 rule’.

‘Be good 80 per cent of the time, and deal with your self 20 per cent of the time’ he defined.

Final 12 months, the double gold medallist, who hopes to defend his males’s flooring and pommel horse titles on the summer season’s Olympics, stated changing into a father had been his best achievement.

He stated: ‘It’s the very best factor, we’re the luckiest folks alive. Willow is unbelievable, I’m getting various sleep in the intervening time, she sleeps right through the night time.’

Final 12 months, talking of his child daughter he stated: ‘It’s the very best factor, we’re the luckiest folks alive. Willow is unbelievable, I’m getting various sleep in the intervening time, she sleeps right through the nigh’ (pictured with spouse Leah in December 2018)

Max introduced the arrival of child Willow on Instagram in February final 12 months, writing: ‘Welcome Willow Whitlock to the world – Born Saturday 23rd February, weighing 7lb 13. It is probably the most superb proud and indescribable feeling! My women are unbelievable.’

Again in September 2018 Max confirmed that he and spouse Leah – who married in 2017 – had been anticipating their first youngster along with a candy social media video.

Within the clip, Max could possibly be seen drawing one thing onto the ground of his coaching room with chalk, which was finally revealed to say: ‘Child Whitlock Coming Quickly – February 2019.’

Max tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Leah in July 2017 after ten years collectively, after first assembly on the South Essex Gymnastics Membership aged simply 12.

After sparking up a romance the pommel horse professional popped the query throughout a shock getaway to the Lake District.

The couple shared particulars of their idyllic ceremony with OK! journal, the place Max admitted on the time he was most frightened of giving a speech on the reception.