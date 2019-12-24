Gynaecologist, 43, is cleared of hitting 16-year-old girl

Professor Luciano Nardo (above) has been discovered not responsible of punching a 16-year-old lady throughout a row together with his companion’s ex-husband exterior his then girlfriend’s dwelling in Wilmslow, Cheshire in January

A number one fertility physician has been discovered not responsible of punching a 16-year-old lady throughout a row together with his companion’s ex-husband.

Professor Luciano Nardo was accused of assaulting exterior his then girlfriend Victoria Prepare dinner’s dwelling in Wilmslow, Cheshire in January.

The 43-year-old was additionally charged with assaulting Ms Prepare dinner’s ex-husband Stuart Davies, who he was alleged to have kicked 10-15 occasions, and assaulting Mr Davies’ father Dennis Davies.

However following a two-day trial at Tameside Justice of the Peace’s courtroom, the famend gynaecologist was discovered not responsible of all three expenses.

The courtroom heard Stuart Davies and Ms Prepare dinner divorced in October 2018 in what was described as an acrimonious cut up.

Ms Prepare dinner then started relationship Prof Nardo, a advisor gynaecologist, in late 2018.

Stuart Davies had earlier informed the trial that Prof Nardo repeatedly shouted ‘f*** off’ at him and threatened to have him ‘taken out’ throughout a row on Ms Prepare dinner’s driveway on January 20 this yr.

Mr Davies mentioned: ‘Due to his Italian accent, I joked “What by the Mafia?” and he mentioned “No, I have the money, I know people”.’

Mr Davies mentioned Prof Nardo punched him from behind to the shoulder, punched him to the face and pushed him right into a neighbour’s backyard.

Prof Nardo then punched a teenage lady, Mr Davies mentioned, earlier than doing a ‘flying kick’ into his again, which despatched him sprawling into the street the place a automotive ‘simply missed my head’.

‘He kicked me perhaps 10 to 15 occasions. I simply curled up right into a ball,’ added Mr Davies.

However Prof Nardo, of Alderley Edge, denied the assault occurred and mentioned Mr Davies had actually punched him twice to the face, breaking his nostril.

Stuart Davies (left) alleged he was kicked by Prof Nardo – and his father Dennis Davies (proper) mentioned he had the physician in a headlock following the assault. Prof Nardo’s girlfriend on the time, Victoria Prepare dinner, had divorced Stuart Davies in October 2018

Prof Nardo, who informed the courtroom he was a visiting professor at Manchester Metroplitan College, mentioned he and Ms Prepare dinner had spent the day of the alleged assault at Hale Nation Membership and had returned dwelling within the night when Stuart Davies and Dennis Davies arrived at about 7pm.

He mentioned: ‘Stuart Davies began being abusive to Victoria, saying issues alongside the strains of “You open you legs to anyone”, “You are a f***ing bitch”.

‘I used to be shouting again at him, saying don’t discuss like this. You do that on a regular basis. I used to be cross. I had informed him earlier than to not use that language.

‘Stuart Davies and Dennis Davies have been accosting Victoria. I used to be making an attempt to guard Victoria by placing myself between them.

Stuart Davies had earlier informed the trial that Prof Nardo (pictured) repeatedly shouted ‘f*** off’ at him and threatened to have him ‘taken out’ throughout a row on Ms Prepare dinner’s driveway on January 20 this yr. Mr Davies mentioned: ‘Due to his Italian accent, I joked “What by the Mafia?” and he mentioned “No, I have the money, I know people”

‘I acquired punched on my proper eye by Stuart Davies. I used to be taken without warning. I attempted to push him away and grabbed his shoulder.

‘On a regular basis he was saying “Hit me, hit me. You are a big man, I will get you done for assault”.

‘I pushed him over the hedge. There was a tussle, however that was attributable to me making an attempt to cease Stuart Davies and Dennis Davies.’

Prof Nardo, who has since cut up from Ms Prepare dinner, mentioned he then went again inside the home to examine his accidents, earlier than returning to the driveway.

He added: ‘As I got here again out the home – I can’t even bear in mind the way it occurred – I had like a ninja leaping on me and dragging me from one pavement to the opposite.

‘I used to be put in a headlock by Dennis Davies. I bear in mind Stuart Davies coming over and punching me within the face and me tasting blood in my mouth. I had a black eye and a damaged nostril.’

Underneath cross examination, Holly Holden, prosecuting, mentioned Prof Nardo ‘struck’ the 16-year-old lady to ‘get previous her’.

Prof Nardo replied ‘no’.

Ms Holden mentioned ‘The rationale Stuart Davies punched you was since you attacked [the 16-year-old girl]’ – to which Prof Nardo replied: ‘No, that is incorrect.’

Ms Holden then mentioned: ‘You bought Stuart Davies within the street, you have been punching and kicking him to the physique.’

Prof Nardo replied: ‘I by no means kicked him, I by no means punched him.’