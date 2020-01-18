Haaland’s Hat-Trick On Debut Helps Borussia Dortmund Beat Augsburg 5-3

Norwegian rising star Erling Braut Haaland got here off the bench to say a hat-trick inside 20 minutes on his Borussia Dortmund debut and encourage a 5-Three comeback win at Augsburg within the Bundesliga on Saturday. The 19-year-old confirmed why Dortmund paid Salzburg 20 million euros ($22 million) for him final month when he got here on within the 56th minute along with his new crew Three-1 down. “I am pretty relaxed about it… I don’t really know why,” the laid-back teen admitted after his beautiful show. “I came here to score goals and it was a good debut for me.”

Having already scored 28 targets in 22 video games for Salzburg this season, wanted simply 183 seconds to open his Dortmund account, then added two extra in fast succession for his his sixth hat-trick of the marketing campaign.

Dortmund scored two targets in as many minutes as Haaland fired in off the submit, earlier than England winger Jadon Sancho netted from a good angle to equalise.

Haaland put Dortmund forward for the primary time with 18 minutes left when he tapped dwelling after Thorgan Hazard bought in behind the Augsburg defence, with the aim awarded regardless of a VAR overview for offside.

Haaland accomplished his treble when captain Marco Reus performed him into the realm, slamming the ball dwelling to make it 5-Three.

It had been a vastly totally different recreation till Haaland’s beautiful entrance.

Augsburg deserved to be in management, making the most of poor Dortmund defending with the opening aim from striker Florian Niederlechner earlier than Marco Richter’s beautiful long-range strike 20 seconds into the second half.

The shock of falling two targets down awoke the Dortmund assault as Germany winger Julian Brandt fired dwelling their first aim off the crossbar simply 4 minutes into the second half.

The sport grew to become an end-to-end affair and Niederlechner grabbed Augsburg’s third by tapping in.

Nevertheless it was one-way visitors thereafter as Dortmund coach Lucien Favre introduced on Haaland for defender Lukasz Piszczek.

He wasted little time in making his presence felt to offer Dortmund a victory which leaves them fourth within the desk, stage on factors with defending champions Bayern Munich and Schalke, 4 factors behind leaders RB Leipzig, who host Union Berlin later.

Elsewhere, South Korean Kwon Chang-Hoon and Nils Petersen scored Freiburg’s targets in a 2-1 win at Mainz which moved their aspect sixth.

Werder Bremen saved a clear sheet for the primary time this season as an personal aim by Florian Kastenmeier secured a 1-Zero win at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba scored twice as Cologne pulled additional away from the underside three with a Three-1 win at dwelling to Wolfsburg.

US worldwide Timothy Chandler scored the winner as mid-table Eintracht Frankfurt received 2-1 at Hoffenheim.