Hack affecting Aurora water may have involved stolen personal data

AURORA — Some Aurora residents could have had private info compromised by a hacker when making water funds to the town.

Sentinel Colorado reviews that residents who made funds between Aug. 30 and Oct. 14 by means of the Click2Gov system could also be affected.

The water division mentioned Monday that somebody not related to the town modified pc code utilized in Click2Gov software program. The modification aimed to seize names, billing addresses and bank card numbers.

The division mentioned it believes it eradicated the safety menace and is notifying affected prospects by mail.