News

Hack affecting Aurora water may have involved stolen personal data

January 1, 2020
1 Min Read

AURORA — Some Aurora residents could have had private info compromised by a hacker when making water funds to the town.

Sentinel Colorado reviews that residents who made funds between Aug. 30 and Oct. 14 by means of the Click2Gov system could also be affected.

The water division mentioned Monday that somebody not related to the town modified pc code utilized in Click2Gov software program. The modification aimed to seize names, billing addresses and bank card numbers.

The division mentioned it believes it eradicated the safety menace and is notifying affected prospects by mail.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment