Hacked Trailer Review: Hina Khan’s Debut Will Send Chill’s Down Your Spine

Launch Date:seventh February 2020



Solid : Hina Khan, Rohan Shah , Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar A number of days in the past Hina Khan accomplished eleven years in showbiz. It has been eleven years since we noticed Akshara enter our dwelling by way of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She turned an in a single day sensation with a large fan following until date. This decade has been momentous for her as an actor. She stop her present, went on Large Boss, walked the carpet at Cannes and has all the time been dwelling upto her fan’s expectations. After successful hearts for years she is all set to step into the world of the massive display screen by way of her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

The trailer dropped in and it has set the web ablaze. Individuals are gushing about her efficiency and are eagerly awaiting the entire image. Within the trailer it is dropped at the forefront that Hina is a profitable businesswoman. She has a 19-year outdated admirer, Rohan. The innocence of the scenario quickly involves an finish when the trailer takes an sudden darkish flip. Rohan is obsessed along with her. He retains a detailed tab on her utilizing hidden cameras and even is aware of when she eats her lunch! In a single scene we even see him decked as much as climb storeys of a constructing to get into her condo by way of the window. Weird isn’t it?

If that wasn’t creepy sufficient it simply continues to present you goosebumps. On being rejected by Hina, Rohan takes a flip for the more serious and hacks into each social media account that she has. He begins to blackmail her and disrupts her skilled and private life.

The movie confronts the present overlying menace of cyberbullying. It takes it a notch greater with a 19-year outdated who holds an all entry cross to every part is somewhat overselling it. The movie additionally contains females and intercourse being exploited. Hina Khan holds on to the title that precedes her. She has a spectacular display screen presence.