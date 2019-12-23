Hacker held 300 million iPhones to ransom, blackmailed Apple

Faux merchandise offered on Flipkart?













A self-proclaimed hacker who held over 300 million iPhones to ransom after having access to their iCloud particulars and threatening to manufacturing facility reset their iPhones has pleaded responsible to blackmailing the Cupertino-based tech big.

Kerem Albayrak, 22, claiming to be a member of the ‘Turkish Crime Household’ hacking group, tried to blackmail Apple after threatening to delete lots of of thousands and thousands of Apple accounts, Forbes reported on Sunday.

Albayrak was sentenced final week to two-year suspended jail time period, together with 300 hours of unpaid work and an digital curfew for six months, at Southwark Crown Courtroom in London.

“While iPhone users have recently been warned that they need to update to iOS 13.3 or risk getting locked out of their devices, Albayrak proposed to delete their data instead,” mentioned the report.

[Representational image]Artistic Commons

He threatened to manufacturing facility reset greater than 319 iCloud accounts, successfully holding iPhone consumer information to ransom, in addition to “other” Apple accounts.

Apple contacted regulation enforcement businesses within the US and the Nationwide Crime Company (NCA) led the investigation within the UK.

In March 2017, the Nationwide Cyber Crime Unit arrested Albayrak at his house in north London. The group additionally seized his digital units, similar to smartphones, computer systems, and arduous drives.

“Hacker who tried to blackmail Apple by threatening to delete 319 million accounts has been sentenced following an NCA investigation,” tweeted the NCA.

Albayrak demanded that Apple made a fee of $75,000 in crypto-currency or $100,000 price of iTunes present playing cards.

In a web-based put up, Albayrak claimed his hacking group would “have enough power to factory reset 150 accounts per minute per script,” and that they might course of 17 scripts per server.

The US investigators mentioned “there have been no indicators of a community compromise.