'Had Davinder Singh Been Davinder Khan...': Congress Leader's Jibe

Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s tweet on Davinder Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir police officer caught with terrorists, and final yr’s Pulwama terror assault sparked a confrontation on Twitter with Karnataka BJP, with the Congress MP accusing the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, of communal disharmony. The spat started after Mr Chowdhury stated controversy over the Davinder Singh’s arrest would have been “more vociferous… had Davinder Singh been Davinder Khan”.

“Had Davinder Singh by default been Davinder Khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous… enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of colour, creed, and religion,” Mr Chowdhury, who’s his celebration’s chief within the Lok Sabha, wrote.

“The chink in the armour is exposed in the Valley… questions will certainly arise as to who were (the) real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident…” he stated, later including, in response to Karnataka BJP’s remark, that: “RSS-BJP has been striding hard to disrupt communal harmony of our nation”.

#DavindarSingh — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 14, 2020

Karnataka BJP, which has been lively on Twitter immediately – in addition they hit out on the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi over his problem to Prime Minister Narendra Modi -, had responded by calling the Congress “Pakistan’s Best Friend” and accusing it of communalising the armed forces.

“What else can Indians expect from the leaders of Pakistan’s ‘Best Friend’? Who communalised Armed Forces? Who gave clean chit to Pakistani Terrorists on several occasions? Who coined the term ‘Hindu Terror’?” the tweet learn.

— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 14, 2020

Karnataka BJP additionally had some recommendation for Mr Chowdhury. “Pricey Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, cease communalising and begin working!!” the celebration stated.

Mr Chowdhury’s feedback come solely days after he took a swipe on the newly-appointed Military Chief, telling Common Manoj Mukund Naravane to “speak much less and work extra” over remarks on recapturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Davinder Singh, the J&Ok cop referred to by Mr Chowdhury, is a senior officer who was arrested on Saturday whereas travelling with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

J&Ok cop Davinder Singh was arrested whereas travelling to Delhi with terrorists, cops stated

Questions nonetheless stay over why he, who was a part of a bunch of officers that final week obtained envoys of 15 international nations on a go to to Jammu and Kashmir, was travelling to Delhi with armed terrorists.

The Pulwama assault, carried out by a suicide bomber affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), killed 40 CRPF troopers and led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Ten days later the Air Drive crossed the border into Pakistan to strike JeM coaching camps.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of failing to take act in opposition to terror teams working from its soil. Final yr the Monetary Motion Job Drive, a world anti-terror watchdog, retained it on an inventory of countries whose legal guidelines are too weak to cope with terror funding.