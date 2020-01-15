'Had Flying Objects During Ramayana Days....': Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar additionally mentioned arrows of Arjuna of Mahabharata had atomic energy.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday claimed flying objects existed in the course of the interval of Ramayana and the arrows of Arjuna of Mahabharata had atomic energy.

“It is not in the 20th century, but it was during the period of Ramayana, we had flying objects (Uran Khatola). Sanjay narrated the entire war of Mahabharata (to Dhitarasthra) not from TV. The arrows of Arjuna in Mahabharata had atomic power in it,” Mr Dhankhar mentioned whereas addressing a programme in Kolkata.

In Mahabharata, it’s mentioned that Sanjay, even after staying away from the battle had narrated what was occurring within the battlefield to Dhritarashtra, who was blind.