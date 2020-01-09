Hailey Bieber Defends Justin Bieber From Critics Downplaying His Lyme Disease Confession

Hailey Bieber is standing up for her husband Justin Bieber within the wake of his massive announcement.

In case you missed it on Wednesday, the Yummy singer took to Instagram and revealed he has Lyme illness — a bacterial an infection generally transmitted to people via tick bites. Though the entertainer obtained loads of messages of help after sharing the information, there have been additionally fairly just a few trolls who made enjoyable of his probably life-threatening situation.

Associated: Taylor Swift Says She’ll By no means Forgive Justin For What He Did To Selena Gomez!

First, learn Justin’s private message to followers right here:

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP”

As seen (beneath):

We gained’t give these imply feedback we talked about earlier one other platform to shine over right here, however as a substitute, take a look at what the 25-year-old’s spouse needed to say in his protection.

On Twitter, Hailey started a collection of tweets by asking everybody to teach themselves earlier than talking:

“For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

The 23-year-old mannequin continued, thanking members of the Hadid household, together with Gigi Hadid, for supporting the couple via this troublesome time. For our readers who might not recall, Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, and Anwar Hadid all chronically endure from the sickness.

“I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!”

In her closing follow-up, she additionally gave a shout out to Canadian-born pop-rock singer Avril Lavigne; the starlet spent years battling the illness and in addition reached out to the pair with type phrases:

“and sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing 💕”

Associated: Hailey Bieber Lets Her Guard Down About Social Media Bullying: ‘It Hurts’

The Biebs, for his half, additionally referred to as out his critics!

I see lots of people on right here simply creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in all the things I do. Effectively I hope you all win. I hope all the things you need in life occurs for you. No matter how you are feeling about me I ship again love. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January eight, 2020

Nonetheless, the Sorry singer opted to kill them with kindness relatively than add extra gasoline to the fireplace. He wrote:

“I see a lot of people on here just creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in everything I do. Well I hope you all win. I hope everything you want in life happens for you. Regardless of how you feel about me I send back love.”

As referenced in his authentic submit, the entertainer plans to share extra about his expertise Lyme illness in his upcoming YouTube docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Perezcious readers, obtained something to say about all of this? Tell us within the feedback part (beneath)…