January 7, 2020 | 12:22am

A Michigan man named Kevin Bacon was mutilated and killed by a person he met on the LGBTQ relationship app Grindr, experiences mentioned.

Bacon, a 25-year-old hairstylist, met up with suspected killer Mark Latunski on Christmas Eve after they spoke on the app, based on Michigan Reside.

The person’s household grew involved when he didn’t present as much as Christmas breakfast, based on the report.

Investigators discovered his automotive at a Greenback Common car parking zone and later tracked his final identified location to Latunski’s home in Shiawassee County, based on the experiences.

Inside the home, police discovered Bacon’s physique hanging from the rafters of the ceiling with rope tied round his ankles, an area NBC affiliate reported.

Latunski instructed cops he killed Bacon by stabbing him within the again and slitting his throat, based on the report.

He additionally instructed cops that he lower off Bacon’s testicles and ate them in the course of the homicide, WILX reported.

Latunski was charged with homicide and mutilation of a human physique.

The actor Kevin Bacon shared his condolences to the family and friends of the person he shared a reputation with in an Instagram put up final week.

“For obvious reasons I’m thinking this morning about the friends and Family of this young person Kevin Bacon,” the actor wrote.

“His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB,” he added.