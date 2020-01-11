Hairy Biker Dave Myers reveals how Professor ROY TAYLOR helped him lose 4 stone 

By Professor Roy Taylor

Having at all times been a meals lover — as a child, my aunt informed me, kindly, ‘you’re not precisely fats, David, however you might be spherical’ — I used to be by no means bothered about weight-reduction plan, despite the fact that, like many individuals, my weight crept up by a stone every decade.

In my 20s, I used to be a reasonably wholesome 13½ st (which is okay for my 6ft peak), and 14½ st in my 30s was not too dangerous both, however I’d clearly reached my well being restrict at 18 st in my 50s.

Inside three months, Dave Myers had shifted greater than three st (from 114 kg to 95 kg) due to a brand new food plan by Professor Roy Taylor

For it was then routine check-up in 2009 revealed my blood sugar ranges to be far too excessive and the GP gave me the worrying information that I used to be ‘pre-diabetic’. That is the place your physique is struggling to take care of blood sugar ranges, and it’s a very clear signal that you’re about to develop full-blown kind 2 diabetes.

I didn’t have any signs of diabetes (reminiscent of extreme thirst or blurred imaginative and prescient), however my blood sugar ranges have been far too excessive.

My GP put me on metformin tablets and medicines to manage my blood strain. I used to be additionally in all probability suggested to lose a little bit of weight. However even then I didn’t pay attention. It was solely after I first met Roy that I lastly took discover.

Tucking in: Dave in 2009, consuming fish and chips, earlier than he began the food plan plan. He mentioned losing a few pounds had reversed his slide into diabetes

We met eight years in the past when he was invited to affix our TV sequence as an professional. He took one take a look at me and my co‑Furry Biker Simon King and mentioned: ‘You’re each morbidly overweight.’

It was nice TV and the impetus we would have liked to launch the sequence in 2012.

However what the viewers by no means obtained to see was the behind-the-scenes help he gave me. He made it clear that I used to be trying down the barrel of a gun, and diabetes was one illness I significantly wanted to keep away from at any price.

Then, off digicam at some point, he quietly took me apart and informed me if I misplaced weight I might reverse the pre-diabetic state, get off the medication and successfully defend myself in opposition to getting full-blown diabetes.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with The Furry Bikers Dave Myers and Simon King on December three

I used to be shocked, however intrigued.

This was fairly revolutionary information on the time and it was one thing I used to be eager to attempt.

From that time on I worshipped on the altar of Professor Taylor. It wasn’t at all times straightforward, notably whenever you’re working with Michelin-starred cooks asking you to style their beautiful mashed potato which principally wipes out your complete every day calorie allowance in a single mouthful.

Fortunately the burden dropped off fairly quick, and inside three months I’d shifted greater than three st (from 114 kg to 95 kg) and Si’s weight dropped by almost four st.

Furry Biker Dave Myers has undergone a dramatic weight transformation. He mentioned one in every of his key items of recommendation from Professor Roy is to intention to remain as shut as you possibly can to the burden you have been whenever you have been 21

We felt nice, however I seen the impression first on my blood strain, which was falling so low I’d find yourself feeling dizzy when exercising.

Simply two months into the experiment, Roy suggested me to cease taking my diabetes tablets and to return off my blood strain tablets as a result of I’d clearly misplaced sufficient weight that my organs have been starting to perform usually once more. That was an actual thrill.

Roy’s prognosis was confirmed at a check-up six months after I began losing a few pounds, when exams confirmed my blood sugar ranges have been smack‑bang within the regular class. Simply as Roy predicted, losing a few pounds had reversed my slide into diabetes.

I’ve labored laborious to take care of that weight reduction and I’ve had my blood sugar ranges examined each six months for the previous seven years and the outcomes have remained regular.

One in every of Roy’s most necessary items of recommendation is that if you wish to keep away from diabetes, you must intention to remain as shut as you possibly can to the burden you have been whenever you have been 21.

Sadly, I by no means did get again to the 34 in waist of my youth. However I managed a 36 in waist . . . which wasn’t dangerous from a place to begin of 49 in.

I’m nonetheless involved with Roy and he says I might enhance my well being even additional if I lose one other 2 st.

I may need laughed on the thought a number of years in the past, however I’m 62 now so I would make a concerted effort to shift that further weight this spring.