January 16, 2020 | 1:52am

A convicted intercourse offender was caught getting bare and attempting to sneak right into a California couple’s dwelling by way of their doggy door, police mentioned.

Leroy Vance, 48, was noticed outdoors a house in suburban Fairfield, Calif. on Jan. eight by a lady who believed he was a burglar, Fairfield police mentioned on Tuesday

As the girl was on the telephone with police, Vance took off his pants and tried to sneak into the house first by way of a sliding door — then a doggy door.

The girl and her husband, who’ve lived on the deal with for 20 years, instructed KTXL-TV that they had been “shaken up.”

“He dropped his drawers and mooned her and was trying to get her outside,” the husband, 83-year-old Fred Farrell, mentioned.

“I didn’t want him to do anything to my wife.”

Vance, a intercourse offender who had lower off his ankle monitor, hopped over fences in an try to get away when officers arrived.

Cops had been capable of nab the creep and Vance was booked on prices of parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, felony trespass, and resisting arrest.