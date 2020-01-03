Half of Britons want the BBC licence fee scrapped, new poll reveals

By James Wooden For Mailonline

Half of Britons need the BBC licence price scrapped and would love the broadcaster to undertake a business mannequin and make its cash by way of ads – like ITV and Channel 5 – or subscriptions – like Netflix or Amazon Prime.

The information comes weeks after Boris Johnson – whereas on the Normal Election marketing campaign path – stated the BBC licence price is outdated and may very well be axed.

He stated he was taking a look at whether or not it made long-term sense to impose a £154.50 annual levy on all properties with TV units – and criticised the present enforcement regime which permits the company to prosecute non-payers.

A YouGov ballot discovered that 37 per cent stated the company ought to generate income by working promoting breaks, with an extra 13 per cent believing a subscription mannequin to be one of the best resolution

BBC director-general Lord Corridor (left) has stated making the Beeb much less ‘London-centric’ is his ‘private precedence’ – as he pushes again towards the prime minister’s plans to overtake the company (Boris Johnson is pictured proper)

In a brand new ballot YouGov ballot for The Instances – through which individuals had been requested how the BBC must be funded – only one in 4 stated the present obligatory licence price system was their most popular methodology.

Simply seven per cent thought that normal taxation was a very good methodology. Two per cent stated ‘one thing else’ and 14 per cent answered ‘do not know’.

It comes after BBC director-general Lord Corridor has stated making the Beeb much less ‘London-centric’ is his ‘private precedence’ – as he pushes again towards the prime minister’s plans to overtake the company.

In a bid to maintain viewers onside forward of any evaluate, Lord Corridor doubled down on quotes he made in March final 12 months about making certain the BBC was doing extra outdoors of the capital.

He additionally highlighted the ‘have to proceed to take the battle to faux information’ and the significance of attracting extra younger viewers.

Elsewhere in his New 12 months message to BBC staff, Lord Corridor stated the broadcaster ought to ’embrace’ elevated scrutiny following accusations of bias.

The company was accused of political bias by each the left and the precise within the weeks main as much as the overall election.

Lord Corridor urged staff to reply to scrutiny ‘with confidence and with out complacency’.

He wrote: ‘Lastly, a phrase about a number of the current debate across the BBC.

‘Because the nation’s nationwide broadcaster we all know the BBC will at all times be the topic of official scrutiny. We additionally know this could at occasions arouse sturdy passions.

‘We work for an establishment folks genuinely care about. We should always embrace this scrutiny – as certainly we at all times have – with confidence and with out complacency.

‘I profoundly consider the BBC’s values and our output have by no means mattered extra to Britain at this level in its historical past and that we’ve got by no means been extra related to the occasions we live by way of.’

Lord Corridor revealed this week that iPlayer obtained greater than 100 million requests within the week of Christmas – up by a 3rd on final 12 months’s quantity

His message additionally revealed that iPlayer obtained greater than 100 million requests within the week of Christmas – up by a 3rd on final 12 months’s quantity.

The Prime Minister made his unscheduled announcement in regards to the BBC throughout a go to to a haulage agency in Washington, Tyne and Put on, deep in Labour’s heartlands on December 9.

Requested by a employee whether or not he would axe the BBC levy, he replied: ‘How lengthy are you able to justify a system whereby everyone who has a TV has to pay to fund a selected set of TV and radio channels? That’s the query.

‘At this stage, we aren’t planning to do away with all TV licence charges, though I’m actually taking a look at it.

‘What I’ll say is that – I’m below strain to not extemporise coverage on the hoof – however it’s a must to ask your self whether or not that sort of method to funding a TV, a media organisation, nonetheless is smart in the long run, given the way in which different organisations handle to fund themselves.

‘That’s all I’ll say. I feel the system of funding by what’s successfully a normal tax, isn’t it, everyone has a TV, it bears reflection, let me put it that means.’

It was additionally revealed his chief adviser Dominic Cummings could lead on a evaluate of the BBC’s funding.