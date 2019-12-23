“Hallelujah” Is Not A Christmas Song

There are various causes one is perhaps aggravated at Pentatonix, the ruling a cappella group of our time. The singing quintet is hokey and saccharine in the best way solely a cappella teams could be. They have been borned by actuality TV. They briefly operated with 4 members regardless of being referred to as Pentatonix. When you dislike Christmas music, the group's fixation on vacation do undoubtedly rubs you the mistaken means. However to me, a Christmas music fan, the worst factor about Pentatonix is ​​not their obsession with the style a lot as their cockamamie stewardship of it.

Not solely are Pentatonix their era’s defining a cappella group, they’re additionally this decade’s definitive purveyor of Christmas music. Prior to now six years they've launched three full-length Christmas albums – 2014 's That's Christmas To Me , 2016 's A Pentatonix Christmas , and 2018' s Christmas Is Right here – plus this 12 months's The Greatest Of Pentatonix Christmas , which mixes picks from all three LPs with a handful of latest tracks. There’s nary a yuletide playlist or TV particular with out these folks; they’ve grow to be an unmissable staple at these radio stations that change to vacation music solely between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Va Bene. Pentatonix are nice at singing Christmas songs. The style lends itself to the intense earnestness and beautiful harmonies of a cappella, qualities Pentatonix exude in abundance. My beef with the band isn’t that they’ve branded themselves as Christmas specialists and might't appear to cease releasing vacation albums. It's that these albums persistently comprise songs which might be not Christmas music , and that attributable to Pentatonix's outstanding place inside the style, these songs at the moment are continually interrupting my expertise of Christmas music , taking me out of my merrymaking zone – none extra so than their cowl of Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah.”

Christmas music serves a selected goal: celebrating Christmas. As a nostalgic schmuck with a number of emotional funding in my very own annual traditions, seasonal music's perform for me is nearly utilitarian; it’s the grease that will get my yuletide wheels spinning. I thus have the next tolerance for hokey nonsense the place Christmas is anxious. The sentimentality is a function, not a bug. It's an ethos instantly against what Cohen achieved with “Hallelujah,” a track extra according to my normal style for extra clever materials. In most of its many iterations, “Hallelujah” qualifies as nice music. It's simply not nice Christmas music. It's not Christmas music in any respect.

Vacation fare is extra versatile than many give it credit score for, masking a variety of kinds and subject material, however in an effort to be Christmas music, it needs to be about Christmas indirectly, or no less than adjoining to Christmas. That may imply hymns concerning the start of Jesus, ballads about being aside from family members on the holidays, novelty songs about Santa Claus, goofs about grandma getting run over by a reindeer, and so forth. It could actually imply songs like “Auld Lang Syne” which might be usually related to New Yr's Eve per week later. (Absolutely you recall the ultimate scene of It's A Great Life ?) It could actually even imply songs about chilly climate like “Let It Snow” and “Baby, It's Cold Outside , “Which have one way or the other grow to be vacation fare by osmosis.

This can be a zone Pentatonix know effectively. They've coated Fleet Foxes' “White Winter Hymnal” and Kanye West's “Coldest Winter” and the Neighborhood's “Sweater Weather,” all of which may, I assume, be slotted into that sub-canon of Christmas songs which might be truly simply winter songs. However they've additionally completed “When You Believe,” a Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston duet from the soundtrack to 1998 's The Prince Of Egypt , which is ready a number of thousand years forward of the Christmas story, traditionally talking. Flimsier nonetheless is their alternative of the Frozen anthem “Let It Go,” eternally linked with a personality who has magical ice powers however solely about snow in a superficial capability. Most preposterously, on a televised Christmas particular Pentatonix as soon as carried out John Lennon's humanist energy ballad “Imagine,” a track that accommodates zero references to secular Christmas iconography and actually begins, “Imagine there's no heaven / It's easy if you try.”

A few of Pentatonix’s Christmas bullshit I can begrudgingly abide. Regardless of the content material of my rant to date, my definition of Christmas music isn’t slim. I’ve room for distinctively Christian songs like “Silent Night” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing “and” O Come All Ye Faithful, “and for child stuff like” Frosty The Snowman “and” Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer “and” You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch, “and for traditional vacation pop songs like “Rockin 'Around The Christmas Tree” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” I recognize that typically current songs can efficiently be tailored into Christmas songs, like when the Trans- Siberian Orchestra turned “Canon In D” into “Christmas Canon,” and I really like when artists like Sufjan Stevens poke and prod on the boundaries of what Christmas music could be.

What I don’t recognize is having “Hallelujah” continually interrupt my Christmas expertise. But each time I hearken to the Important Christmas playlist on Apple Music, that is precisely what occurs: I'm cruising alongside having fun with the likes of “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Santa Baby” and “It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “Santa Claus Is Comin 'To Town,” and alongside comes this endlessly coated Leonard Cohen ballad about sexual ecstasy, crushing heartbreak, and existential doubt to make me spit out my sizzling chocolate. The track has additionally made its means onto Spotify's Christmas Pop playlist alongside plenty of originals and traditionals which might be, you realize, about Christmas.

“Hallelujah” means many issues to many individuals, and it shares a sure reverent awe with sure carols and nativity ballads, however it constitutionally has nothing to do with Christmas. It exists on a unique airplane. It’s the music equal of cinema as outlined by Martin Scorsese, whereas Christmas music is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each have their worth, however to lump them collectively is to misconceive each's purpose for current. If we're going to sing it at Christmas, why not additionally sing “God's Plan” or “Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam” or – truly I can't consider a worse match than “Imagine,” which this group already did.

Pentatonix aren't the primary to attempt to power “Hallelujah” into this milieu. Just a few years earlier than them, the Christian rock band Cloverton created a Christmas model of “Hallelujah” with insipid lyrics resembling, “I heard about this baby boy / Who's come to Earth to bring us joy.” It sucked, and it undermined the spirit of the unique track, however it was no less than a Christmas track, which Cohen's “Hallelujah” isn’t. The truth that Cloverton felt they needed to change the lyrics in an effort to make it a Christmas track itself proves that “Hallelujah” as initially conceived isn’t a Christmas track . No matter context it belongs in, Christmas ain’t it.

Neither is “Hallelujah” the one non-Christmas tune being crammed into an incongruous cultural house. Take it from a father or mother who has recently turned to Christmas music for a change of tempo from varied Frozen soundtracks: Frozen soundtracks should not Christmas music. Besides the soundtrack for Olaf’s Frozen Journey , which is the truth is a Christmas particular and is due to this fact stuffed with unique Christmas songs. “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” then again – a hyper-specific lament about going loopy from loneliness in a Norwegian fortress after your sister shuts you out and your dad and mom die – has no enterprise on Apple's Kids's Christmas playlist.

In a single sense, I can’t blame Pentatonix or the world’s playlist curators for making an attempt to infuse the Christmas canon with some recent tunes. Arguably no new Christmas songs have grow to be requirements since Carey’s newly anointed # 1 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which dropped 25 years in the past. For a full quarter-century, songwriters have been making an attempt, and failing, to kick out new Christmas classics. They descend upon us yearly, however like gentle snowfall that comes and goes with out accumulating, none of them stick.

The answer to this ostensible downside (if the shortage of latest Christmas requirements actually is an issue) could also be to write down higher vacation originals. It could be to artfully tweak current hits to retcon them into Christmas songs by including jingle bells or no matter, or to sync them into pivotal scenes in hit Christmas motion pictures, like “All You Need Is Love” in Love , Really . There are many potential options, however let me inform you what isn’t one among them: pretending Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is a goddamned Christmas track.