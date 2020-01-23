Hall’s double-double lifts Peak to Peak over SkyView Academy in 50-48 victory

SkyView Academy narrowly misplaced to Peak to Peak in a 50-48 showdown on Tuesday.

Isaac Nevadomski lead Peak to Peak with 19 factors scored whereas additionally recording 9 rebounds and one help. Dylan Corridor recorded a double-double, scoring 12 factors and amassing 11 rebounds.

SkyView Academy was lead in scoring by Luke Wright who accounted for 15 factors, whereas additionally amassing seven rebounds and one help. Jake Gregory helped the trouble by contributing 13 factors, three rebounds, and two assists.

Waiting for their subsequent video games, SkyView Academy will play host to Kent Denver, whereas Peak to Peak will journey to play Stargate College.

This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.