Halsey Channels Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, & More Of Her ‘Badass Idols’ In ‘You Should Be Sad’ Music Video — Watch!

That don’t impress Halsey a lot!

The 25-year-old singer paid tribute to a few of her idols within the music video for her new single You Ought to Be Unhappy, channeling the likes of Christina Aguilera, Girl GaGa, Carrie Underwood, and Shania Twain in what regarded like the final word revenge hoedown!

The New York native took to Twitter following the video’s launch, telling followers:

“Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a ‘before he cheats’ but instead about after he does haha.”

Many followers suppose the untrue “he” she’s referring to is ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy.

As for the “nods,” viewers seen Halsey wore the identical leopard print ensemble Shania wore within the video for her ‘90s smash, That Don’t Impress Me A lot, and was rocking the identical eye make-up Underwood donned within the Cry Fairly music video.

Ch-ch-check out the video (above) and see if you could find all of the badass references!