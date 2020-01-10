Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

At the moment, we're getting the primary large A-list pop-star album of 2020 within the type of Selena Gomez's Uncommon . Subsequent week, we're getting one other one. That's when Halsey, three years after 2017 's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom , is coming again with the brand new LP Manic . Halsey has already shared a handful of advance singles from that LP: “Graveyard,” “Finally // beautiful stranger,” “SUGA's Interlude.” At the moment, we get what’s going to presumably be the final of these singles. It's an excellent one.

“You Should Be Sad” rides a spare, fleet acoustic guitar determine, and it's a giant, pissed-off ballad directed at an ex. (Halsey used so far G-Eazy, so we're most likely speculated to assume that that is about him.) Halsey co-wrote it with producer Greg Kurstin. The lyrics are fairly withering: “You're not half the man you think that you are / And you can't fit the hole inside of you with money, girls, and cars / And I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you / Cuz you can't love anything unless there's something in it for you. “Rattling! Put this one on the shelf proper subsequent to Kesha’s “Resentment” in your “pop stars making really good countryish ballads about relationship regrets” part.

Talking of nation: The “You Should Be Sad” video is actually ridiculous. The clip comes from director Colin Tilley, among the finest individuals working within the type proper now, and it's a fairly humorous tackle, I suppose, the yeehaw motion. Within the clip, a barely-dressed Halsey leads a line-dancing occasion that quickly descends into an orgy; the entire thing is simply extraordinarily sexy. There's additionally a bit the place Halsey clothes up as Shania Twain within the “That Don't Impress Me Much” video, which is fairly good. Test it out beneath.

Manic is out 1 / 17 on Capitol.