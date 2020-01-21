Hamilton man, 24, busted in violent road-rage incident

A 24-year-old Hamilton man has been charged following a stunning road-rage incident on the weekend.

Cops say a Toyota Rav4 and Honda Civic have been driving southbound on Higher Wellington when the Civic allegedly precipitated the Rav4 to out of the blue hit the brakes.

The drivers then bought out of their automobiles and started arguing at a crimson gentle intersection.

However because the belligerents returned to their automobiles, the Rav4 allegedly driver hit the gasoline and slammed into the Civic from behind, sending the automobile hurtling into the intersection.

The RAV4 then fled the scene with the broken Honda in pursuit.

The 2 squared off once more at a house on Warren Ave.

Based on cops, the Honda driver emerged from his automobile to confront the Rav4 driver however was allegedly met by a knife.

The short-thinking Honda driver used a snow brush to defend himself and tried to disarm the Rav4 driver. He ultimately bought in his automotive, drove off and referred to as cops. He was not injured.

Police later arrested the Rav4 driver and hit him with 4 fees, together with assault with a weapon.

No names have been launched.