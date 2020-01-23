Hamilton MP drove while suspended: court records

Poor parking wasn’t the one vehicular sin dedicated by a Hamilton member of parliament.

Within the wake of reviews printed earlier this month by the Toronto Solar displaying Hamilton Centre MP Matthew Inexperienced beating the pre-Christmas crunch at Lime Ridge Mall by parking his marketing campaign van in a no-parking zone, courtroom data present the rookie NDP backbencher has repeated convictions for driving whereas suspended — justice delivered in absentia as Inexperienced by no means confirmed up for any of his appearances.

On Oct. four 2012, Inexperienced’s driver’s licence was suspended for non-payment of fines when he was was pulled over by police in downtown Hamilton and handed a summons ordering him to look in courtroom Nov. 21.

Inexperienced was a no-show for his trial date, courtroom data present, and his case was postpone to March 6 2013 — an look he likewise by no means attended.

His case was adjourned once more till Aug. 26, which — after failing to look for a 3rd time — was convicted in absentia and handed a $1,000 nice together with a further six month suspension.

Just a little over a month after his case was remanded for the second time, Inexperienced was pulled over by Haldimand County OPP in Caledonia, 20 km. southwest of Hamilton, and once more charged with driving whereas suspended.

Summoned however once more failing to look for his July 26 2013 courtroom look, he was convicted in absentia and handed a second $1,000 nice and additional suspensions.

When contacted by the Solar, Inexperienced admitted receiving two dashing tickets — one in 2011 and one other in 2013 — and uncared for to pay the nice by the deadline.

“On both occasions I was unaware that my license was suspended until I was informed during a traffic stop,” he stated in a e mail.

“As soon as I was made aware of these situations, I paid the fines and my license was reinstated after the appropriate time.”



A van belonging to Hamilton Centre MP Matthew Inexperienced parked illegally at Limeridge Mall in Hamilton on Dec. 21, 2019.

Submitted

Elected to Hamilton Metropolis Council in 2014, Inexperienced selected to not search re-election to mount a profitable bid to interchange long-time Hamilton Centre MP and former federal NDP deputy chief David Christopherson, who retired in 2018 from a celebrated three-decade profession in municipal, provincial and federal politics.

Inexperienced got here below fireplace earlier this 12 months after Toronto Solar reader John Hlohinec noticed his signature orange-and-white ‘kei van’ — emblazoned with Inexperienced’s title, social media handles and NDP social gathering logos — parked in a no-parking zone at Hamilton’s Lime Ridge Mall on Dec. 21.

Inexperienced allegedly went on the defensive when confronted, asking if Hlohinec was a retired police officer and demanding he ‘stop picking on him.’

