Hamilton NDP MP confronted over illegal parking job

That’s one technique to beat the pre-Christmas parking rush.

Hamilton NDP MP Matthew Inexperienced is protecting silent after images emerged of his orange-and-white marketing campaign automobile parked illegally at Limeridge Mall on Dec. 21.

The van — a right-hand-drive Japanese Subaru Sambar ‘Kei’ truck modified to appear to be a Volkswagen microbus — was noticed by a Toronto Solar reader parked on the end-of-row hash marks on the Hamilton mall through the busy last-weekend-before-Christmas buying rush.

The van sports activities quite a few decals that includes Inexperienced’s title, social media handles and web site URLs, and incessantly serves as a setting for reside social media broadcasts, or selfies with colleagues and supporters.



A van belonging to Hamilton Centre MP Matthew Inexperienced parked illegally at Limeridge Mall in Hamilton, Ont. on Dec. 21 2019

John Hlohinec, who got here throughout the dodgy parking job, instructed the Solar it rubbed him the fallacious approach see the try to bypass the vacation crowds vying for scarce parking spots.

Hlohinec says he waited greater than 30 minutes for Inexperienced to return.



Hamilton Centre MP Matthew Inexperienced provides federal NDP Chief Jagmeet Singh a journey in his distinctive Subaru ‘Kei’ van in Hamilton, Ont. on Sept. 9, 2019.

“I went over to him and said, ‘Good morning, Mr. Green. Why are you parking in a no parking zone?’”

Inexperienced, he claims, immediately went on the defensive — asking if he was a retired police officer or safety guard, and stated if he wasn’t ready to ask him questions relating to his constituency, he ought to “stop picking on him.”

“He said he was in a hurry and didn’t have time to talk to me,” Hlohinec added.

Inexperienced then entered the van and — “without scraping the frost-covered windows,” Hlohinec stated — drove away.

Each Hlohinec and his son-in-law Mike Ault reached out to Inexperienced by way of his constituency workplace and through social media in search of a proof however bought no reply.

The Solar’s inquiries to Inexperienced on Thursday likewise went unanswered.

Inexperienced served on Hamilton metropolis council from 2014 to 2018, selecting to not search re-election and making a profitable bid to exchange retiring MP and former federal NDP deputy chief David Christopherson.

Inexperienced was no stranger to headlines throughout his time period on council.

In 2016, he was concerned in a high-profile racial profiling criticism in opposition to a Hamilton police officer through which he claimed he was carded whereas ready for a bus.

For these of you who suppose police carding is over. I used to be simply arbitrarily stopped/questioned by @HamiltonPolice as a Metropolis Clr in my very own metropolis — Matthew Inexperienced 🍊 (@MatthewGreenNDP) April 26, 2016

Accounts of the 2018 Police Companies Act tribunal printed within the Hamilton Spectator described Inexperienced as feeling “criminalized” and “psychologically detained” by the officer’s actions, who testified he was solely checking on Inexperienced’s well-being after recognizing him “standing in a puddle” and sporting garments far too gentle for the chilly, blustery day.

The tribunal dismissed the criticism, saying within the ruling that Inexperienced’s account of the interplay was “beyond belief” and that no proof was offered suggesting he was “stopped and questioned because of his race.”

