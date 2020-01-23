Hamilton police release images of missing woman

Hamilton police proceed to seek for a “distraught” lady who went lacking greater than per week in the past from the interior metropolis.

Police have launched pictures of Holly Ellsworth-Clark, 27 as she was leaving her residence on the afternoon of Jan. 11 within the Sanford Ave. and Cannon St. space.

Whereas police say they’re involved for her security, they are saying there isn’t a indication the disappearance is felony in nature.

Ellsworth-Clark has members of the family from the Calgary space who flew to Hamilton to assist with the search.

She was reportedly was in Hamilton to pursue a musical profession.

Have you ever seen Holly? Hamilton Police are releasing pictures from the final second Holly was seen. The photographs have been captured as she was leaving her residence on Jan 11 at four:00 p.m. Police and her household proceed to be involved for her well-being. When you’ve got any data, name 905-546-4925. pic.twitter.com/46TpBwqnv3 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 23, 2020

“We don’t have specific reasons why she was distraught when she left her residence, but she was showing signs of being in crisis and not herself,” police spokesman Lorraine Edwards mentioned, including when she was final seen Ellsworth-Clark wasn’t correctly dressed for the weather.

Her father, Dave Clark, and others organized a search social gathering on Wednesday to scour the central Hamilton space.

He advised media he hopes his daughter is secure and alive.



Holly Ellsworth-Clark

“At this point we have conducted exhaustive searches from the last point where she was seen. We have spoken to a lot of witnesses and followed up (on those leads,)” Edwards mentioned.

Ellsworth-Clark is described as six-foot-one, 200 lbs. with an athletic construct.

She was final seen carrying a black lengthy sleeve shirt, black pants, black boots and probably a black backpack.

Name police at 905-546-4925 with any data.