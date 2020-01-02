Hamish Macbeth and Agatha Raisin novelist Marion Chesney dies aged 83 

By Amelia Clarke For The Scottish Every day Mail

Printed: 08:22 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:22 EST, 2 January 2020

The prolific writer who created the much-loved Hamish Macbeth and Agatha Raisin has died on the age of 83.

Marion Chesney was probably the most borrowed British writer for adults in UK libraries below her pseudonym MC Beaton.

The witty Glaswegian crime author made it her mission to ‘bump off people you want bumped off’ and most popular to name herself an entertainer fairly than an writer.

Marion Chesney was probably the most borrowed British writer for adults in UK libraries below her pseudonym MC Beaton

With a disdain for political correctness, she ensured her fiction was laden with gory murders, nymphomaniacs and frisky older gents.

Her Beaton titles have bought 21million copies worldwide and her detective creations made profitable strikes to tv – though she by no means forgave the BBC for its shady portrayal of her beloved Hamish within the profitable 1990s collection starring Robert Carlyle.

‘I could bitch for Britain about it,’ she as soon as mentioned of the present, claiming the BBC ‘despised’ the writing in her books and in making the programme had dedicated an act of ‘infanticide’.

After they tried to deliver out Macbeth’s ‘dark side’ – which the author maintained he didn’t possess – she gave up watching the present.

The writer, who additionally created romance novels below different pseudonyms, started writing fiction in center age after a stint on Fleet Road because the senior lady reporter on the Every day Categorical.

Chesney recalled the time she spent there as savagely aggressive, with newspaper reporters typically beating police to crime scenes utilizing data that had been obtained from stolen police radios.

The witty Glaswegian crime author made it her mission to ‘bump off people you want bumped off’ and most popular to name herself an entertainer fairly than an writer

She married the Every day Categorical’s Center East correspondent Harry Scott Gibbons in 1969. The couple finally moved to New York with their younger son Charles and took reporting roles on the New York Star, the place she made mates with native gangsters.

Her debut novel, My Pricey Duchess, was revealed in 1979 below the pseudonym Ann Fairfax and he or she would go on to write down 150 historic romances below a raft of pen names. Chesney’s first detective story earned her £three,000 and for a lot of her writing profession she was cautious to maintain producing tales – typically on the price of six novels a yr – to assist hold her ‘head above water’.

Born in 1936, she was raised in a council home in Glasgow’s Balornock and her childhood was soundtracked by the wail of air raid sirens.

Her mother and father had been comfortable for his or her daughter to remain at residence to maintain them firm, however her response was to suppose ‘to hell with them’. It was an English instructor who secured her job at Glasgow bookseller John Smith & Son, the place she devoured the works of the authors she beloved.

Within the 1950s, after assembly the Scottish Every day Mail’s options editor in a Glasgow tearoom, Chesney persuaded her of her earlier newspaper expertise (which she didn’t have) and talked her manner right into a job.

The budding writer started with acerbic theatre evaluations earlier than switching to crime reporting. The brutal fatalities she got here throughout in Glasgow’s tenements put her off producing grittier crime fiction for all times.

Chesney wrote below the pseudonym ‘MC Beaton’. Pictured are two of her books, Beating About The Bush and Lifeless Ringer

She routinely produced two books a yr – one Hamish and one Agatha – till her husband was taken right into a nursing residence.

To pay for the care payments, Chesney wrote feverishly and got here up with six books in 12 months. Her husband died in 2016 after an extended sickness.

The writer spent a lot of her later years dividing her time between a Paris house and the Cotswolds – the setting for her Agatha Raisin novels.

In 2001 she was handled for most cancers and had a mastectomy.

Chesney is survived by her son, Charles, 48.