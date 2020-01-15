Handyman was rude but didn’t cause apartment explosion, defense attorney says

Handyman Todd Perkins is uncouth, impolite and anti-social, his lawyer Victoria Eidsmo stated Wednesday morning in Denver District Court docket.

These qualities made Perkins an unpopular individual among the many tenants he served, but additionally created the right scapegoat for a constructing explosion on Aug. 14, 2018, within the 400 block of Santa Fe Drive. 9 individuals have been injured.

Perkin’s lawyer supplied his protection Wednesday throughout opening statements in his trial. He faces 29 prices, together with tried first-degree homicide and first-degree assault in reference to the house constructing explosion that rocked the Baker neighborhood like an earthquake.

Eidsmo painted the image of a person who lacked interpersonal expertise and rubbed individuals the mistaken means, main residents guilty him for against the law he didn’t commit.

“There are no witnesses who saw him disconnect any pipes,” the protection lawyer instructed the jury. “There no witnesses who said they saw him pour any gasoline, and no witnesses who say they saw him light a match.”

The prosecution argued that Perkins, 57, threatened the constructing proprietor the day earlier than the explosion as a result of he was upset the proprietor had terminated his long-held position as handyman.

“You’ve been screwing with me for so long,” Perkins allegedly instructed the proprietor that day, based on the prosecution. “Now I’m going to get even with you.”

Austin Leighty, a Denver deputy district lawyer, laid out a sequence of info in his opening assertion that tie Perkins to the explosion: The handyman was discovered with gasoline on his garments the day of the blast, and his DNA was discovered on a wrench used to open a fuel line and a thermostat within the house the place the blast originated.

Two individuals have been significantly injured within the explosion: Perkins and 28-year-old Meghan Meehan. Meehan, an artist and DJ, beforehand instructed The Denver Publish that she was on the point of go to her woodworking studio when a blast threw her towards the kitchen sink, pinning her between the fridge and kitchen counter.

“I thought I was going to die,” Meehan stated the day after the explosion.

Meehan suffered spinal fractures from the blast, Leighty stated.

The prosecutor ran by means of the residents impacted that day: service trade staff who have been dozing whereas watching TV or on the point of take a bathe when the constructing convulsed with what felt like seismic stress. The explosion despatched particles flying throughout the road, shattering glass and decreasing the constructing to a pile of rubble.

“I don’t want to be dramatic,” Leighty stated. “Nobody died here, but someone probably should have. More people should have been more seriously injured from this explosion.”

A Denver Hearth Division spokesman final February stated Perkins disconnected fuel traces to a furnace, range and water heater. He then allegedly poured gasoline all through a basement to additional gasoline an explosion.

A longtime handyman for the house constructing, Perkins was allowed to stay in a camper on the property. However Perkins was fired a month earlier than the explosion after tenants complained about him and his conduct grew to become extra erratic, Leighty stated.

Perkins was arrested in 2010 on felony assault prices and given a two-year deferred sentence, courtroom data present.