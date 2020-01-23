Handyman who launched horrific machete attack on PC is found guilty

A white van man who repeatedly hacked a police officer over the top with a machete is going through years in jail after he was discovered responsible of a horrific assault.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, fractured PC Stuart Outten’s cranium throughout a sustained assault after the officer pulled Rodwan over for driving with out insurance coverage.

PC Outten, 29, suffered six extreme head wounds and a court docket heard he may have died had he not bravely fired off his Taser in a bid to disarm Rodwan.

Rodwan claimed he acted in self defence as he thought the PC was going to shoot him, however was convicted of wounding with intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt.

After his conviction, it was revealed that Rodwan was jailed for 9 years for the same machete assault in August 1997, wherein he almost reduce off a flatmate’s hand.

Muhammad Rodwan (left), fractured the cranium of PC Stuart Outten (proven mendacity on the bottom injured, proper) when he pulled him over for driving with out insurance coverage

Pictured: The machete utilized by Rodwan to fracture PC Stuart Outten’s cranium throughout a sustained assault in east London

The handyman had been dwelling with a bunch of males in a flat in Walthamstow, east London, when he went berserk with the blade and hacked at two of his roommates.

He almost chopped off the hand of 1 man, who fled by leaping out of a window, and critically injured the opposite.

Rodwan was remanded in custody forward of his sentence tomorrow, with wounding with intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt carrying a possible life time period.

PC Outten advised how he was on obligation in a van together with his colleague PC Helen Brooks once they pulled over Rodwan’s car on Leyton Excessive Street, east London.

He stopped the outdated LGV van as a result of Rodwan had no insurance coverage, however the driver then made as if to tug away.

When the officer stood in the way in which of the door Rodwan slammed it on his leg. ‘The defendant has then punched me twice,’ the officer mentioned.

‘He appeared indignant; his eyebrows had been furrowed, face distorted and his whole-body temperament was someone was indignant at myself.’

A scuffle began and the officer tore out a hand filled with Rodwan’s dreadlocks as he tried to restrain him.

‘I then began feeling one thing sharp being smacked in opposition to my head,’ the officer mentioned.

‘As soon as this blows had occurred, I then realised my head was turning into very moist in a short time. As soon as I realised it was not the climate.

‘I then targeted on what I used to be getting hit with. It was a rusty two-foot-long machete.

‘As quickly as I stepped again from the van he introduced himself out of the van in direction of me. The machete was in his proper hand.

‘Has holding it over his proper shoulder. I assumed he was going to attempt to kill me with it. As I used to be stepping away I’ve drawn my Taser with my proper hand.

‘I consider I gave the command of: ‘Police with Taser’. It’s to remind the particular person you might be coping with there’s a Taser.

‘As soon as I’ve fired the primary shot I’ve then stumbled and fallen again. The defendant was nonetheless approaching and shutting in on me. I used to be specializing in aiming the Taser at a distinct part of physique and firing once more to save lots of my very own life.’

After the second shot Rodwan froze and the officer was later handled by paramedics.

PC Outten mentioned he recalled ‘solely having the ability to deal with staying alive’ as he was being bandaged.

Jonathan Rees, prosecuting, mentioned: ‘All he wanted to do was adjust to the instruction he was given.

‘The proof reveals he didn’t use the machete as a result of he was below assault from PC Outten; he used the machete as a result of he was in a rage about being detained by PC Outten.

‘The prosecution recommend he knew he had been caught driving with out insurance coverage and he tried to keep away from the results.’

Rodwan advised the court docket: ‘I’m a black man, I get stopped on a regular basis. I didn’t even see the police van.

‘I used to be a bit cheesed off about getting stopped, though on the time so far as I knew I had not completed something fallacious.’

He added: ‘The police officer was truly fairly impolite and aggressive to me.

‘If he had approached me in a distinct method, most likely the circumstances would have turned out fairly in another way, however he did not.

‘The police got here to the van, manhandled me after which tried to strangle me.

‘I couldn’t consider anything to do. I did what I may at the moment. I used to be attempting to defend myself. That was the one factor that was shut at hand.’

When he was taken into custody, he advised cops: ‘My life is value greater than his life.’

Requested in regards to the comment Rodwan mentioned: ‘To me my life is value greater than his life. I’m positive you’ll suppose your life was value greater than mine.’

Rodwan mentioned he was dwelling in his van on the time and claimed he stored the sharpened machete within the again for gardening jobs.

Rodwan, of Luton, Bedfordshire, denied and was cleared of tried homicide and possessing an offensive weapon. He was convicted of wounding with intent.

Mrs Justice Carr will cross sentence tomorrow.