Hanging delayed? Suspense looms over Nirbhaya case convicts’ execution on Jan 22

Nirbhaya rape and homicide case convicts, who have been speculated to be executed on January 22, is not going to be hanged as a mercy plea has been filed by certainly one of them. “Execution of convicts will surely not take place on January 22. The fate of a death-row convict comes to a finality only after his mercy plea is rejected by the President,” the Tihar Jail authorities informed the Delhi Excessive Courtroom.

The 23-year-old sufferer was gang-raped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which later led to her dying.IANS

Mukesh Singh has filed a mercy petition on January 14. Even after it’s rejected, a convict needs to be given 14 days’ discover earlier than execution. The Supreme Courtroom had on Tuesday dismissed the healing pleas of Mukesh and Vinay, closing their final authorized possibility.

“Also, it can only take place 14 days after the mercy plea’s rejection. The prison rules say a 14-day notice must be provided to the convicts after the rejection of the mercy plea,” stated Delhi’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra.

The arguments have been introduced earlier than a Division Bench, comprising Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Saihgal, which was listening to a plea filed by Mukesh difficult the dying warrant issued in opposition to him.

Mehra additionally opposed the petition terming it untimely because the mercy plea was with the Residence Ministry of the Delhi authorities and could be moved to the Lieutenant Governor later within the day.

After listening to the arguments, the Bench refused to put aside the dying warrant issued in opposition to the petitioner and requested his authorized group to maneuver the trial courtroom concerning the newest developments. “Apprise the trial court about the pending mercy plea,” the Bench stated.

Senior advocate Rebecca John and advocate Vrinda Grover showing for Mukesh agreed to the remark and stated they might strategy the Patiala Home courtroom quickly.

The courtroom noticed the trial courtroom whereas passing the order on January 7 had famous that there was no healing or mercy petition pending in any discussion board.

The 4 convicts Akshay, Vinay, Mukesh and Pawan are scheduled to be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

The plea, filed below Articles 226 and 227 of the Structure, challenged the issuance of dying warrant on the bottom that the convict nonetheless had the treatment of looking for mercy from the President.

“The petitioner’s constitutional right to seek mercy will be rendered infructuous if the execution warrant, dated January 7, is not stayed,” Mukesh stated in his plea filed by A.P. Singh.

The plea sought instructions for setting apart the trial courtroom order and to not give impact to the order for execution of dying sentence on January 22.

The 23-year-old sufferer was gang-raped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which later led to her dying. All of the six accused have been arrested and charged with sexual assault and homicide. One of many accused, a minor, appeared earlier than a juvenile justice courtroom, whereas one other dedicated suicide in Tihar Jail.

4 of the convicts have been sentenced to dying by a trial courtroom in September 2013. It was confirmed by the Delhi Excessive Courtroom in March 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Courtroom in Could 2017, which additionally dismissed their assessment petitions.

