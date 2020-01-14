News

‘Hanging Is A Small Punishment For Nirbhaya’s Rapists’: Women’s Panel Head

January 14, 2020
Delhi ladies pannel chief Swati Maliwal mentioned hanging of Nirbhaya’s rapists will ship out a robust message.

New Delhi:

Delhi Fee For Girls chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday mentioned hanging is a small punishment for Nirbhaya’s rapists, even because the Supreme Courtroom dismissed healing petitions filed by two of the 4 dying row convicts within the 2012 gang rape and homicide case.

“While committing such a heinous crime, these brutal people did not show any mercy, but now when they have been sentenced to death, they are scared for their lives. For such people, hanging is a small punishment. Their hanging will send out a strong message to those who have rapist mindset,” Ms Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

