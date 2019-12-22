Hangman Page Is Grieving Another Dead Horse

Hangman Web page rode a horse to the ring at All Out. That horse, named Hunter Horse Helmsley (or Stony) handed away. Now Hangman is grieving the lack of one other horse.

Whereas chatting with Fightful, Web page revealed that he had one other good friend who had a horse die. It was a troublesome loss. Hangman then mentioned when a canine dies you may simply get one other canine, however horses are totally different.

“It’s tough. I had another friend who had his horse die. His name is Chuck. We’re grieving. His died 20 years ago, but we’re getting through it together. You can’t replace a horse. When your dog dies, you just replace it. But with a horse, you can’t replace a horse. Just gotta get a new one. [But] it’s too soon,”

Hopefully, 2020 is a significantly better yr for Hangman Web page with regard to each his win/loss report and his useless horse rely. It’s powerful dropping any member of your loved ones irrespective of what number of legs they stroll on.