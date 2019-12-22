Hangman Page Wants AEW Pay-Per-View Called ‘Cowboy Sh*t’

Hangman Web page does issues his personal method and when he’s actually on prime it’s often as a result of he’s pulling off loads of Cowboy Sh*t. AEW followers throughout have chanted “Cowboy Sh*t” at Web page and he thinks it’s a fairly catch identify.

Whereas chatting with Fightful, Hangman Web page defined that he desires an AEW pay-per-view named after his catchphrase. In the event that they held an occasion referred to as “Cowboy Sh*t” it might actually contain some unpredictably conditions.

“They named the pay-per-view after the Full Gear Problem, which is a narrative that had completed six months in the past. I believed that was unusual. However right here we’re. Possibly the subsequent pay-per-view is Cowboy Shit. The stage could be only a large image of me. It’ll simply be my face. Even higher, I’ll be sporting chaps. The assless chaps will open up when any individual comes out. And so they’ll enter by my crotch. Not my actual crotch. I’m the one one who will get a horse. [Others could get] possibly on a pony. A stick horse can also be an possibility. Possibly the darkish matches get a stick horse. Essential card get ponies. I get an actual horse. Possibly a computer virus. An enormous mechanism pulled by precise horses…with ponies in it. “I’ll be clothed. It’ll be assless chaps, however I’ll have trunks on. So, the trunks will (preserve my junk safe) and my crotch will open up like an entrance door,”

AEW Full Gear got here from Hangman Web page’s pursuit to be “Full Gear ready” by his subsequent large match. Should you ask him AEW might proceed with that custom and use “Cowboy Sh*t.”

We did a search and “Cowboy Sh*t” is 100% open for whichever professional wrestling firm desires to snag it first.