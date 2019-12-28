Hanuma Vihari Unfazed By IPL Snub Shifts Focus On New Zealand Tour

Hanuma Vihari has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) snub in his stride and his endeavour now’s to do nicely for India within the upcoming away Take a look at collection towards New Zealand. A 12 months after he was purchased by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore, Vihari, who had stored his base value at Rs 50 lakh, discovered himself within the unsold bracket. The reason is his incapacity to drive the tempo in white ball cricket as and when required.

“It’s not in my control and I don’t really want to comment on it. My job is to play well and win matches. I have done well for the state team in white-ball cricket. So whenever I get an opportunity, I will do well for the India team as well,” Vihari, who has 4 half-centuries in T20s and boasts of a strike-rate of 112-plus, informed PTI in an interview after their drawn Ranji Trophy match towards Bengal.

“Now, I am really looking forward to the New Zealand trip. I have two India A games followed by the Test series (in February-March). That will be an important series for us as we won’t have a Test series for a long time until we go to Australia. So it will be a good series and I’m really looking forward to leading India A.”

Having toured New Zealand in November final 12 months beneath Ajinkya Rahane-led India A for 2 firstclass video games, Vihari is conscious of the situations. He had scored half-centuries in each of his innings (86 and 51 not out) within the first unofficial Take a look at at Mount Maunganui.

“With the conditions being windy, assistance of swing bowling, it will be a challenge. But everyone has got good technique in the Indian team and we have done well overseas as a batting unit and looking forward to it,” Vihari mentioned.

A middle-order batsman, Vihari was requested to open solely in his third look in India’s Boxing Day Take a look at versus Australia as he confirmed confirmed good approach in difficult MCG situations towards the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins earlier than being dismissed by the latter.

With debutant Mayank Agarwal (76) by his facet, Vihari noticed off the brand new ball as Cheteshwar Pujara struck a century whereas skipper Virat Kohli made 82 as India piled 443/7 declared en path to their 137-run victory.

“That was the only match I opened… Whatever opportunity you get at the International level, you have to make sure that you make an impact because of the amount competition,” Vihari mentioned.

The 26-year-old topped the run charts within the tour to West Indies and scored his maiden century (111) within the Kingston Take a look at to information India to a 2-Zero sweep.

“You have to be consistent in international cricket to survive at that level. I try to contribute as much as I can for Team India,” he mentioned.

Vihari, who scored 289 runs at a mean of 96.33 within the West Indies tour, feels that his worldwide publicity has improved his recreation vastly.

“Although I was consistent but after playing International cricket, my game has improved. That is the only change which I got from domestic cricket.”

“I’ve been with the Indian side for past one year and that experience has really helped me grow as a player. The quality of cricket is quite different than what we are used to in domestic cricket. It has really helped me as a player,” Vihari, who made his debut towards England on the Oval in September 2018, mentioned.

Vihari additional mentioned he is learnt quite a bit from the skipper Kohli and everybody enjoys one another’s success within the Staff India dressing room.

“He is (Kohli) a really decided and dedicated cricketer and obsessed with his recreation. He all the time desires the group to be primary and so are we. I learnt quite a bit from him.

“The perspective he reveals on the sphere and the self-discipline he reveals off the sphere is absolutely superb. I look ahead to everybody. After we play as a group there’s a lot to look ahead to from everybody,” he concluded.