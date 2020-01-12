‘Hapless driver’ Pep Guardiola has ruined cars worth £460,000 since he took over at Manchester City

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Manchester Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola has ruined automobiles value greater than £460,000 since he took over on the membership.

The 49-year-old has managed to break a £30,000 Mini Cooper, an £80,000 black Mercedes GLE, a £200,000 silver Bentley GTX700, and a £150,000 Vary Rover, as reported by The Solar.

A supply advised the newspaper: ‘Pep is good at many issues however driving would not seem like one in all them.

Guardiola poses together with his automobile throughout the automobile handover of Audi on August 23, 2014 in Neuburg an der Donau, in Germany

The Sky Blues boss even managed to place petrol in his diesel Vary Rover (inventory picture pictured)

‘He is struggled with the roads in Manchester and had a few bumps.’

The Sky Blues boss has additionally beforehand been pictured exhibiting off his inexperienced credentials by heading to coaching in a Nissan Leaf.

Lu Martin and Pol Ballus, who penned Pep’s Metropolis: The Making of a Superteam, wrote about his driving: ‘At present he is behind the wheel of his black Mercedes.

Pep Guardiola moving into his £30,000 Mini Cooper. He has managed to break a lot of automobiles since transferring to the realm

‘He has a status from his Barcelona days of being a hapless driver and that is his fourth automobile he has owned since coming to Manchester.

‘His wing mirrors do not survive for lengthy and he is additionally managed to fill a diesel Vary Rover with petrol and mangle a silver Bentley.’

Metropolis face a visit to the midlands immediately as they battle Aston Villa within the late kick-off.