Happy Birthday Gul Panag – little known facts about the multi talented actress

In Bollywood, many actresses impress the viewers with their appearing and wonder. However the mixture of magnificence with mind could be very uncommon. However there’s an actress during which other than this high quality, there are numerous good issues as a result of this hasina is aware of fly a airplane, drive a Formulation One automotive and so forth. We’re speaking in regards to the multi-talented actress Gul Panag. She not solely reveals journey on display screen, but in addition in actual life. Gul Panag goes to have fun her 41st birthday at present. She was born on January three, 1979. She has acted in motion pictures like Dhoop, Dor, Manorama Six Ft Beneath.
On this special day of Gul Panag’s birthday, we all know many attention-grabbing issues associated to him. Which makes her utterly totally different from the actress of the present period.
- On the time of Gul Panag’s delivery, the title was Gulkirat Kaur Panag.
- Gul Panag’s father was within the military. As a consequence of which Gul needed to dwell in many alternative areas of the nation. In consequence, he studied in 14 totally different faculties.
- Gul Panag gained the Miss India title in 1999. After which he additionally offered the nation in Miss Universe Contest.
- Gul Panag made her Bollywood profession within the yr 2003 with the movie Dhoop.
- Gul has a grasp’s diploma in political science. This was the rationale that his inclination was at all times from politics. She additionally contested elections in Chandigarh on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Celebration in 2014. Nevertheless, she didn’t obtain success.
- Gul continues to be energetic on social media, speaks overtly on political points and likewise protests.
- Gul married her boyfriend Rishi Atri in 2011. The particular factor about this marriage was that Gul had reached her wedding ceremony on a bullet. Throughout this time, anybody who noticed this daring type of Gul saved wanting.
- Gul Panag has additionally been a Formulation One racer driver. She runs the M4 Electro within the circuit The Calafat, Catalonia Spain.
- Not solely this, Gul additionally has a license to fly personal planes. As a result of she can be a pilot and she or he has flown many airplanes.
- Gul grew to become a mom on the age of 39, she saved her son hidden from everybody for six months and didn’t enable any glimpse of him in public media
