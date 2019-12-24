Happy Holidays! The National announce digital release of ‘Juicy Sonic Music’ live album

The Nationwide have launched ‘Juicy Sonic Music’ on streaming providers, after the stay recording was initially restricted to a cassette launch in November.

Beforehand solely out there as a triple cassette for 2019’s Report Retailer Day Black Friday occasion, the brand new providing captures the band’s stay efficiency on the out of doors Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California again in September 2018.

“Happy holidays! Previously available only as a triple-cassette exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday, ‘The National: Juicy Sonic Magic, Live in Berkeley, September 24-25, 2018’ is now available digitally,” The Nationwide wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with NME earlier this month, The Nationwide’s frontman Matt Berninger – whose debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ was introduced again on October 21 – defined that he’s been continually writing and exploring plans for brand spanking new materials

“It’s been busy, really prolific, very exciting couple of years,” the singer stated. “I’ve been via a maximalist writing section. I’m nonetheless writing far more than I ever did.

“I’ve been editing myself less, and I’ve been less insecure both on stage and in my writing too. I’m writing more, but I don’t know if I’m writing better. I don’t know what to do with it all. I guess I’ll have to make more records.”

Berninger additionally confirmed that followers are unlikely to see a brand new album from The Nationwide in 2020. “I don’t think there will be another National record next year,” he informed NME.

“After [2017 album] ‘Sleep Well Beast’, we talked about taking more time to focus on other projects. At the very least, I know that everyone is looking to slow down.”