'Happy New Year... To BJP's 7 Delhi Chief Ministers': AAP's New Year Tweet

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are in search of re-election in Meeting polls scheduled for Delhi later this 12 months

New Delhi:

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Get together has begun this 12 months because it completed the final – by taking a swipe on the BJP on Twitter. In a tweet posted this night the AAP wished “7 Chief Minister candidates of Delhi BJP” a cheerful new 12 months – a pointed reference to ongoing uncertainty over who would be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in elections scheduled for later this 12 months, asking, “but the question is who will compete against Arvind Kejriwal?” The tweet is accompanied by a big banner that identifies Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Sahib Singh because the seven “candidates”.

Union Minister and senior BJP chief Prakash Javadekar mentioned yesterday that nothing had been determined in regards to the get together’s chief ministerial candidate for forthcoming Meeting elections in Delhi. Mr Javadekar, who’s the get together’s in-charge for the election, mentioned the get together would take choices as per technique.

On November 24 Union Minister Hardeep Puri, one of many BJP leaders in AAP’s tweet, appeared to recommend that Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari could be the get together’s chief ministerial candidate.

Mr Puri and the AAP had additionally sparred, final week, over the centre’s invoice to regularise almost 2,000 unauthorised residential colonies within the nationwide capital. The AAP and Prakash Javadekar additionally exchanged tweets, with the ruling get together in Delhi responding with a witty reply to the Union Minister’s “You can’t fool all the people all the time” barb.

Manoj Tiwari, who’s the Lok Sabha MP from the Delhi (North East) constituency, led the BJP to victory in all seven of Delhi’s Lok Sabha seats.

Of the “candidates” named by AAP in its tweet, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Hardeep Singh Puri are Lok Sabha members; the latter two are additionally Union Ministers.

Vijender Gupta is the sitting MLA for Delhi’s Rohini constituency and can also be a member of the BJP Nationwide Government. Within the final Delhi election, which the AAP swept by successful 67 of 70 seats, he was one among three BJP candidates to win.

The seventh “candidate” – Vijay Goel – is a Rajya Sabha MP who was a Union Minister within the NDA authorities underneath former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and within the first Narendra Modi administration.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP are in search of re-election after recording an enormous win in 2015; the get together gained 67 of 70 seats within the Meeting. The get together launched its marketing campaign final week, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying he was assured of success. The get together additionally revealed its slogan – ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal (Previous 5 years have been good, hold going with Kejriwal’).

The BJP additionally launched its marketing campaign final month, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi main a rally on the metropolis’s Ram Laila Maidan. The Prime Minister used the event to focus on opposition events, and particularly the Congress, over nationwide protests towards the citizenship legislation.