Happy Pongal: Kolam, Rangoli Designs For Pongal Festival

Glad Pongal: Rangoli may be designed utilizing flowers, rice flour or colors.

Pongal 2020 is a pageant that marks the top of the winters and the start of the harvest season. Pongal is well known in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and nations with Tamil diaspora together with Sri Lanka, Mauritius, South Africa, Singapore and Malaysia. This yr, Pongal started on January 15 and can proceed until January 18. The pageant is without doubt one of the most essential ones within the Tamil calendar and has been celebrated for over a thousand years. As celebrations for the four-day pageant swing into movement, here’s a lowdown of the date, time, significance, rituals and meals of the pageant. Pongal is especially celebrated to convey appreciation to the Solar God for a great harvest. It’s celebrated by boiling the primary rice of the season and corresponds with Makar Sankranti, a pan-Indian photo voltaic pageant. Jallikattu, a conventional bull-taming occasion, additionally takes place throughout Pongal.

Rangoli may be designed utilizing flowers, rice flour or colors.

Rangoli may be easy or intricate. The pageant is without doubt one of the most essential ones within the Tamil calendar and has been celebrated for over a thousand years.

“Kaanum Pongal” is the final day of the annual harvest pageant.